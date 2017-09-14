0 SHARES 22 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

eXO’s breakthrough body lotion is the smooth operator that your skin’s been seeking—engineered with a sizable dab of scientific savvy. This future-forward lotion hydrates, firms and nourishes the skin from the cellular level up. Linking the best elements of land, sea and lab, eXO body combines next-gen natural ingredients with 300 million intelligent Zen3 exosomes. Massage it in liberally (that’s right, really slather it on) for healthy, glowing skin. Use it in tandem with our eXO Face Bio.digital Perfection Moisturizer for the simplest, most straightforward two-step solution to attaining all-over beautiful skin.

Intelligent Zen3 technology with over 300 million exosomes per bottle deeply hydrates skin starting at the cellular level, while next-gen natural ingredients firm, nourish and smooth. Youth-boosting fatty acids lock in moisture, blue algae and wakame support collagen synthesis, and Agascalm™ counters redness and reduces stress. Perfect for all skin types and conditions. Starting at your collarbone and working your way down, simply massage in generously and you’re done. It’s the simplest step to healthy, glowing skin.

The Formula

Over 300 million Zen3 exosome intercellular responders + Next-gen natural ingredients

Unprecedented Hydration

Breakthrough blend of noni oil, wakame and kelp locks in moisture in a flash (with machinelike efficiency)

Firming

Savvy combo of sea lettuce and kombu tag-team to increases skins elasticity and promotes collagen synthesis while fending off signs of aging and crepiness

Nourishing

High-tech fusion of Agascalm(tm), Irish moss and Zen3 exosomes seeks out stressed and hyperpigmented areas, working to replenish them to perfection

Retail is $78 and is available here: https://exoskinsimple.com/products/bio-digital-perfection-body-lotion