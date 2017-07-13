0 SHARES 16 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Indulge in an array of fine foods from participating restaurants for the New York City Restaurant Week from Monday, July 24th through Friday, August 18th.

LDV Hosptiality’s American Cut will be offering a pop-up Prix Fixe Lunch exclusively at the Midtown location, Monday through Friday, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Guests have the option to choose an appetizer and entree or a salad with a specially prepared protein on top. This exclusive menu will feature “The Big Marc,” a special burger created by chef/partner Iron Chef Marc Forgione, inspired by his childhood love for the Big Mac.

Geoffrey Zakarian’s The Lambs Club at The Chatwal will be offering a sensational three-course Prix Fixe Lunch Menu, 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, and Prix Fixe Dinner Menu, 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM, exclusively in the restaurant’s Mezzanine Bar, Monday through Friday.

LDV Hospitality’s Scarpetta will be offering dinner Monday through Thursday from 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM, Friday from 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM and Sunday from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM. This special menu will feature a selection of the restaurant’s classic favorites along with new summer features from the Scarpetta Beach menu.

The Lambs Club

The Lambs Club will be offering a sensational three-course Prix Fixe Lunch Menu, as well as a three-course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu, available in the restaurant’s refined Mezzanine Bar, Monday through Friday.



The lunch menu will be served from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM for $29 per person. Highlighted lunch items include Kale and Blood Orange Salad, Cucumber Gazpacho, Quinoa & Farro Bowl and The Lambs Club Burger.



The dinner menu will be served from 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM for $42 per person. Highlighted dishes include Gnocchetti Primavera with Parmigiano Reggiano, Amish Chicken with Fingerling Potato, Baby Corn and Spiced Cumin Jus and a Strawberry Semifreddo.

The Lambs Club

142 West 44th Street

New York, New York 10036

(212) 997-5262

http://www.thelambsclub.com/

Scarpetta

Scarpetta will be offering a luxurious three-course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu, highlighting the restaurant’s philosophy of creating bold flavors by amplifying the essence of seasonal ingredients.



This fabulous dinner deal will be available for $42 per person, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM, Friday from 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM and Sunday from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Guests can enjoy Scarpetta’s classic dishes, such as Spaghetti with Tomato & Basil and Creamy Polenta with Fricassee of Truffled Mushroom, along new Summer features from the Scarpetta Beach menu, such as Zucchini Mezzaluna with Zucchini Blossoms & Anchovy Butter and Raw Red Snapper with Pickled Fennel & Citrus.

Scarpetta

355 West 14th Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 691-0555

http://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/

American Cut – Midtown

American Cut is offering a special pop-up Prix Fixe Lunch Menu, available exclusively at the restaurant’s Midtown location, Monday through Friday, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM.



For $29 per person, guests can either enjoy an appetizer and entree or a choice of salad with a specially prepared protein on top. Enjoy dishes such as the OG 1924 Hotel Caesar with Parmigiano Reggiano, Soft Egg & Pullman Crouton, Dad’s Salmon with Artichoke Vinaigrette or Steak Knife Wedge Salad with a choice of Chicken Paillard, Prime Hanger, Grilled Shrimp, Salmon or Artichoke Steak on top. In honor of NYC Restaurant week, with LDV Hospitality and Chef Marc Forgione’s goal to capture the nostalgic glamour of yesteryear, this lunch menu will feature “The Big Marc,” a special burger created by Chef Forgione inspired by his childhood love for the Big Mac.

American Cut – Midtown

109 East 56th Street

New York, NY 10022

(212) 388-5277

https://www.americancutsteakhouse.com/midtown









