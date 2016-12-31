The St. Regis Villa at the St. Regis Mauritius Resort, Le Morne, Mauritius

$6,100 – $16,500 USD per night

With 143 meters of direct and private access to the beach, the 17,857 sq. foot private villa with four bedroom suites, three plunge pools and a private chef available 24/7 – the St. Regis Villa is the ultimate family/group getaway. The dedicated service team of the Villa Manager, St. Regis Butlers, and housekeeping assure that all your needs are met. When/if you ever get bored of the white sand beach, head over to the heated infinity pool with jet streams, and maintain your physique at the private gym and steam room.

Royal Suite at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London, United Kingdom

£7,500 approx. $10,700 USD per night

The three bedroom 2,668 sq. ft. Royal Suite was the original hotel’s Venetian Ballroom. No expense spared to create a lavish living and dining area that can host seated dinners for up to twenty-two guests. The suite includes a Chambers butler service to attend to reservations to event coordination. Guests can enjoy the Chambers club, which offers complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea & evening canapés and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Airport transfers are easy as Eurostar Valets are on call to fast-track guests travel.

The Presidential Suite at The Raj Palace, Jaipur, India

$20,772.50 USD per night

Truly fit for a queen or king, the suite is a 16,000 sq. ft. four-floor apartment. The first floor features a large luxurious lounge with a bar. The second floor was a sleeping chamber for The Thakur Sahib (King or Maharajah) adorned with Gold leafed painted walls and matching, gold and silver furniture. The third floor has library, bar and dining area. Enjoy a panoramic view of the city from the fourth floor while you use the swimming pool or Jacuzzi. The winner of the Best suite in Asia 2011 – 2015 by “World Travel awards, the highlight of the Suite is a private museum displaying the Old Throne and Bolsters of The Thakur Sahib.

Ritz-Carlton Suite at the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

HKD $139,000 approx. USD$ 17,919.30 per night

484 meters above the ground, the Ritz- Carlton Suite offers a panoramic view of the Victoria Harbor and the Hong Kong Skyline. Imagine catching the nightlights while enjoying the whirlpool with Acqua di Parma bath amenities. Although a fully equipped pantry is at your disposable, guests of the suite have an all access to The Ritz-Carlton Club that includes including six complimentary food and beverage presentations daily a lounge section, a library and a meeting room. No need to worry about navigating the city, a personal butler and chauffeured Rolls Royce/limousine is available 24-hours throughout stay.

Underwater Suites at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

USD $8,000 – $10,000 per night

Atlantis, The Palm is home to two, three-story aquatic themed Underwater Suites offering breathtaking views of the Ambassador Lagoon and its 65,000 marine inhabitants. The aptly-named Neptune Underwater Suite and Poseidon Underwater Suite features a sweeping staircase leading from the foyer to the large living and dining area for six that overlooks the Ambassador Lagoon. The floor to ceiling windows from both the master bedroom and the en suite bathroom, ensure an amazing view of the swimming marine animals nearby. You’ll never be hungry with thanks to the 24/7 private butler service and Imperial Club access with complimentary breakfasts, all day snacks, afternoon tea, pre dinner cocktails and canapés. Don’t worry, you can work off your meal with the complimentary 30-minute personal training sessions!

The Hilltop Villa, Laucala Island, Fiji, South Pacific

USD $45,000 per night for 3 couples

The all-inclusive resort is located in North East Fiji nearby the large island Vanua Levu. A “resort within a resort,” the main villa features a master bedroom, lounge, dining room, library, outdoor pavilions and lap pool, and two one-bedroom guest villas feature one separate pool and private kitchen area. A private chef, a chauffeur and nanny are at your disposable. Yet when adventure calls there are several activities on the island and water The sustainable organic farms and gardens producing fruit, vegetables, herbs and meat for resort restaurants as well as flowers and spices for the spa ensures that guests leave with a genuine insight into Fijian culture. Laucala Island will re-open and be fully operational as of July 1, 2016, after landscaping renovation as a result of Cyclone Winston.