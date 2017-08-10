0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

From Miami Spa Month to Miami Spice, exclusive culinary, spiritual, entertainment and hotel offers, Faena Miami Beach is the place to be this summer. For your convenience, I’ve rounded up all of the hotel’s upcoming promotions that will keep you entertained and cool under one roof during the hottest month of the year!

TIERRA SANTA HEALING HOUSE

Tierra Santa Healing Meditations

Sunday, August 27 | 7:00 – 8:30 am

Tierra Santa invites to its series of meditations that will guide your breath and focus your mind to clear the way for new experiences. On August 7, with the powerful energy of the full moon, guests will explore their individual energy fields and harness its strength through a series of visualizations and intimate meditation. Then August 27 welcomes a morning meditation on the special alignment of the planets allowing all beings to connect to the universe in a larger way including corals who awaken and harness their power of creation and reproduction at this special time. $30 per person. RSVP required to [email protected]. For more information, please email [email protected] or call +1 786 655 5570.

Shamanic Family Constellations Workshop

Thursday, August 17 | 6:00 – 9:30 pm

Experience the profound impact of “family constellations” at Tierra Santa Healing House as our certified leaders guide you through this transformative process to convert individual constellations into profound emotional enlightenment. Developed by renowned psychotherapist Bert Hellinger, the concept of family constellations invites us to explore the unresolved experiences of family members before us—as far back as three generations or more—and their effect on our own spiritual lives in real-time, and through this workshop can grant release of these past experiences. Certified leader Eric Lopez will guide these transformative workshops focusing on each individual’s hereditary constellations and the ways in which one can channel these experiences to find inner-peace. $55 per person. RSVP required. Rates are subject to change without advanced notice. For more information and reservations, please email [email protected] or call +1 786 655 5570.

Tierra Santa Celebrates Miami Spa Month

Through August 31, 2017

Tierra Santa Healing House invites all to experience its South American-inspired treatments and exclusive amenities with special prices just for Miami Spa Month throughout July and August.

Masaje de Coco – 50 Minutes, $139

Revered as the “Oil of Life” in South America, coconut oil is highly praised for its curative and regenerating properties. Tierra Santa’s Masaje de Coco treatment is a deeply nourishing and relaxing massage using virgin coconut oil.

Hyper-Customized Facial – 50 Minutes, $139

Tierra Santa’s expert estheticians tailor this natural and organic facial to promote the absorption of active ingredients based on the individual properties of your skin type. This Hyper-Customized Facial treatment moisturizes, soothes and oxygenates the skin using an advanced collection of products and techniques.

Wet Spa Bathing Ritual & Tierra Santa Deep Tissue Massage – 80 Minutes, $199

Purify the mind and body at Tierra Santa Healing House with hand-blended, plant-based ingredients inspired by South American shamanic treatments. The experience begins at the Wet Spa, where guests will enjoy the Tierra Santa Bathing Ritual, choosing from an array of purifying scrubs, healing clays, nourishing oils and butters for a truly unique beginning of the journey.

Then, enjoy the Tierra Santa Deep Tissue massage, a chakra-balancing treatment using warm babassu butter from the Brazilian palm tree, an organic product known for its ability to alleviate aches and pains. Applied by the spa’s expert therapists with deep pressure to specific trigger points, this 80-minute massage is excellent for guests with deep-seated tension.

Tierra Santa Manicure & Pedicure – 90 Minutes, $109

Offering more than just your average manicure and pedicure, Tierra Santa’s in-house nail studio serves up the latest trends in seasonal colors, nail art and hand treatments. Enjoy the spa’s special Tierra Santa Mani-Pedi with deep moisturizing for an afternoon of total relaxation.

Miami Spa Month offers are available Sunday through Friday. Prices exclusive of tax and service charges. For more information and reservations, please email [email protected] or call +1 786 655 5570.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Sunday Asado Brunch

Los Fuegos | Sundays | 12:00 – 4:00 pm

A major social event in Argentina, the asado (an open-fire barbecue) marks a time when friends and family gather around traditional dishes and spend an afternoon catching up. Our Sunday family-style asado features a variety of dishes typically served among families on weekends. Adults $75 / Children $35 / Endless Mimosas & Bloody Marys: $25. Prices are per person and exclusive of tax and service charge. For reservations, visit http://www.opentable.com/veranda-faena-hotel-miami-beach or call +1 786 655 5600 to book.

Miami Spice at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann | August – September 2017

Taste the culinary genius of world-renowned chef Francis Mallmann with specially priced Miami Spice menus at Faena Miami Beach. Throughout the months of August and September, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann invites guests to choose from an impressive four-course lunch and dinner menu featuring traditional Argentine dishes like Wood Oven Empanadas and tender “Carrillera” cooked over live fire in true Francis Mallmann fashion. Menus priced at $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner, per person, exclusive of tax and service charges. For reservations, visit https://www.opentable.com/veranda-faena-hotel-miami-beach or call +1 786 655 5600 to book.

Sundown Social Hour

Pao by Paul Qui | Monday – Wednesdays | 6:30-8:30 pm

There is no place to enjoy the sunny days and starry nights of Miami Beach like Sundown Social Hour. Happening every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 6:30-8:30 pm, this evening soiree offers specially priced cocktails, beer and wine along with a selection of delectable small bites on Pao’s oceanfront terrace. Inspired by Paul Qui’s popular East Side King Food Truck based in Austin, Texas, Sundown Social Hour will offer globally influenced Japanese food, featuring a combination of cold dishes and innovative made-to-order items crafted by Pao’s kitchen. Guests will also enjoy eclectic DJ performances every evening, along with live musical acts every third Tuesday of the month to keep them grooving well into the night. For more information, call +1 786 655 5600.

Miami Spice Menu at Pao by Paul Qui

Pao by Paul Qui | August – September 2017

Experience renowned chef Paul Qui’s unique brand of modern Asian cuisine with a specially-priced, four-course Miami Spice menu at Pao by Paul Qui. Throughout the month of August, guests can enjoy a selection of Chef Qui’s signature dishes like fresh Kinilaw, Pork Adobo and his famous East Side King Fried Chicken before ending the evening with a refreshing Peach-Cru Sorbet or decadent Chocolate Ice Cream Rock. Price per person is $39, exclusive of tax and service charges. For reservations, visit https://www.opentable.com/pao-by-paul-qui-faena-hotel-miami-beach or call +1 786 655 5600 to book.

Art of Crudo Class with Chef Paul Qui

Pao by Paul Qui | Sunday, August 20 | 1:00 pm

When the August heat becomes too much to bear, escape to Pao by Paul Qui for an Art of Crudo Class with James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Paul Qui. Cool off with freshly muddled cocktails while the celebrated chef walks you through ingredient preparations and cooking techniques like slicing, marinating and curing before preparing the perfect crudo dishes from around the world, including ceviche, sashimi, carpaccio and more. Following class, guests will indulge in the fruits of their labor and enjoy their carefully crafted creations for lunch alongside fellow foodies to complete a day of epicurean delight. $125 per person, plus tax and service charges. For reservations, visit https://paofaenamiami.tocktix.com/ or call +1 786 655 5600 to book.

Grilling Masterclass with Francis Mallmann

Los Fuegos | Saturday, August 12 | 10:00 am-3:00 pm

Join us on August 12th as our Ambassador of Fire, Francis Mallmann, hosts an intimate Grilling Masterclass at Faena Miami Beach. The day begins in the Tree of Life, where the world-renowned chef will teach a three-hour lesson on his signature live-fire cooking techniques. After perfecting their open-flame culinary skills, guests will sit down to a family-style lunch, enjoying the fruits of their labor with Chef Mallmann and his selection of wine pairings before leaving with an autographed copy of his best-selling cookbook, “Seven Fires.” $400 per person, plus tax and service charges. Price includes cooking lesson, lunch, wine pairings and signed copy of “Seven Fires.” Offer is based upon availability and is extremely limited. For reservations, call +1 786 655 5600 or e-mail at [email protected]

“I Love Sushi” Omakase Dinner

Pao by Paul Qui | Wednesday, August 23 | 7:00 pm

In Japan, there is a culinary tradition of ordering omakase, a word that translates to respectfully leaving another to decide what is best, or in gastronomy terms, a chef’s selection. Diners can expect an innovative and surprising variety of dishes that showcase the chef’s creative expression.

On August 23, Chef Qui’s Omakase dinner will offer a sybaritic adventure of Japanese-inspired sushi dishes that draw on his impressive capacity for pairing unusual flavors with the skill of a real artist. His omakase multi-course feast is an experience that offers the best of his signature small plates paired with spontaneous sushi creations. The evening is designed to bring together food lover to commune at one large table, sharing an unforgettable meal where each course is more intriguing than the next. $125 per person, exclusive of tax and service charges. Seating is limited. For tickets, visit https://paofaenamiami.tocktix.com/ or call +1 786 655 5600 to book.

ENTERTAINMENT

Rock the Mic

Faena Theater | August 17 | 10:00 pm-1:00 am

Channel your inner rockstar at Faena Theater with Rock the Mic, an unconventional karaoke experience in which guests take center stage while live band Higher Ground supports your pitch-perfect belts and croons along the way. Following your on-stage debut, relive your five minutes of fame with a full-length video of your performance, shot from four different camera angles and edited on the spot to share (and brag about) within minutes. Free & open to the public. RSVP to [email protected] to choose your song and reserve your spot. For more information, visit www.faena.com or call +1 786 655 5600.



Monique Marvez: Not Skinny, Not Blonde Comedy Night at Faena Theater

Saturday, August 19: 9:00 pm | Faena Theater | Ticketmaster.com

South Florida native Monique Marvez takes you down a crazy-funny trip down Miami memory lane. Self professed “Muttina”, she’s part Cuban, Venezuelan and Puerto Rican making for all-American hilarity. Tickets begin at $30 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.faena.com or call +1 786 655 5600.

Jazzmeia Horn at Faena Theater

August 24 | 9:00pm

Winner of the 2015 Thelonious Monk International Vocal Jazz Competition, Jazzmeia Horn is a powerhouse jazz artist commanding the stage at every international performance from acts at the renowned Apollo Theater to the historic Lenox Lounge. Showcasing her rapturing vocals and unmatched talent, Jazzmeia Horn ensures audiences embrace a new appreciation and celebration of the age-old art genre of jazz. Tickets being at $30 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or call +1 786 655 5600.

Sammy Figueroa & The Latin Jazz Explosion at Faena Theater

August 31 | 9:00pm

Legendary percussionist Sammy Figueroa and his band, The Latin Jazz Explosion, will perform an intimate concert at Faena Theater on August 31st, playing a versatile selection of spirited percussionist tracks including songs from solo and celebrated group albums like Grammy-nominated “And Sammy Walked In,” “Road Shows Vol. 2,” and “Urban Nature.” Having played alongside some of music’s greatest stars, including David Bowie, Mariah Carey, Quincy Jones and more, Sammy Figueroa remains one of the great percussionists whose talent spans genres and generations to present a rich trove of Latin, Brazilian and Venezuelan jazz virtuoso flair. Tickets being at $30 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or call +1 786 655 5600.

August Film Cycle – Screening Room

August 1, 7pm: Prizzi’s Honor (USA, 1985, John Huston – born August 5, 1906), 76 minutes.

August 8, 7pm: The Man Who Fell to Earth (UK, 1976, Nicolas Roeg – born August 15, 1928), 139 minutes.

August 22, 7pm: Rosemary’s Baby (USA, 1968, Roman Polanski – born August 18, 1933), 137 minutes.

August 29, 7pm: Soul Kitchen (Germany, 2009, Fatih Akin – born August 25, 1973), 99 minutes.

HOTEL – FAENA HOTEL MIAMI BEACH

Summer Staycation

You’ll arrive and never want to leave Faena Hotel Miami Beach as you enjoy special rates with daily American breakfast, special spa treatment pricing with access to the Wet Spa area, and complimentary valet parking.

Package Details

Exclusive discount on our best available rate

Daily American breakfast for up to two guests at our poolside Veranda terrace

15% off on treatments at Tierra Santa Healing House

Complimentary access to Wet Spa area at Tierra Santa Healing House for up to two guests, once per stay

Complimentary valet parking

Offer based upon availability and conditions apply.

For reservations, call 305 535 4697 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Faena for Families Package

This summer, take your family to a place like no other. Ideally situated on the oceanfront, Faena Miami Beach offers an array of activities and amenities perfect for families of all ages.

Package Details

Enjoy 50% off the nightly rate for your second room of equal or lower category

Includes daily American Breakfast for up to three guests per room in Veranda

Complimentary rollaway bed

Complimentary Faena Play half day session for up to two children aged 4-12

Offer is based upon availability and conditions apply

For reservations, call 305 535 4697 or e-mail at [email protected]

Stay Longer Package

Spend an extra day at the beach at Faena Hotel Miami Beach with a complimentary fourth night when you book a three-night stay or longer. Offer is based upon availability and blackout dates apply. For reservations, call +1 844 733 4190 or email [email protected].

HOTEL – CASA FAENA

House Rules – Casa Faena Game Night

– Third Thursday of the month | 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Featuring Ketel One Cocktails and Bites staring at $10

Miami Spice at Casa Faena Cafe

– Lunch: Monday-Saturday, regular restaurant hours

– Dinner: Sunday, regular restaurant hour

First Call at Casa Faena

Daily, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Almost 100 years ago, playwright Tennessee Williams traveled to South Florida and famously introduced a toast at sundown. To honor this tradition, we invite you to First Call at Casa Faena, a unique get-together to applaud the setting of the sun and cheer to the beginning of the night’s festivities. First Call is Casa Faena’s Craft Cocktail Hour and takes place seven days a week from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Starting at $6, guests can enjoy select cocktails and elixirs dreamed up each month by our en Casa mixologist Erik Tirums, as well as $30 pitchers of Florida Blood Orange Madras, and some of our favorite Casa Faena menu items at a discounted rate. For information, call +1 305 535 4699 or e-mail at [email protected]

(Not Your) Basic Beach Brunch

Casa Faena Café | Sundays, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm starting July 9

South American fare meets American cuisine in Casa Faena’s charming café with (Not Your) Basic Beach Brunch. Available every Sunday from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, this a la carte brunch offers traditional South American dishes like Wagyu Beef Empanadas and Churrasco with classic American cuisine, including Lobster Benedict Eggs and Pork Belly and Grits. Sip on specialty cachaça cockails or opt for bottomless Bellinis and mimosas while live musical performances by Bossa Nova-inspired artists set the tone for this weekly dining experience in the café’s inviting bistro-style atmosphere and tropical outdoor veranda. For booking and more information, call +1 305 604 8485, ext. 509.

Summer Staycation

Once you arrive, you’ll never want to leave Casa Faena as you enjoy exclusive rates with daily American breakfast, special spa treatment pricing at Tierra Santa Healing House with access to the Wet Spa area, and complimentary valet parking.

Package Details

Exclusive discount on our best available rate

Daily American breakfast for up to two guests at Casa Faena Café

15% off on treatments at Tierra Santa Healing House, located in Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Complimentary access to Wet Spa area at Tierra Santa Healing House for up to two guests, once per stay

Complimentary valet parking

Subject to availability and blackout dates. Terms and conditions apply.

For reservations, call +1 786 646 1250 or e-mail at [email protected]

Stay Longer Package

Enjoy a complimentary third night at the historic Casa Faena when you book a two-night stay or longer. Spend an extra day at the beach and enjoy all that Casa Faena has to offer, including exceptional dining at Casa Faena Cafe, private pristine beachfront with complimentary chaise lounges and umbrellas, and access to world-class entertainment, spa treatments and luxury amenities at Faena Hotel Miami Beach. For reservations, call +1 786 646 1250 or e-mail at [email protected]