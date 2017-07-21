0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Both Beats by Dr. Dre and Balmain are connected by a love for music, fashion and culture. We celebrate diversity, innovation, and the constant challenging of status quo. It’s with this very connection that a unique partnership was born. A shared belief that without the diversity that music brings us, our world would be nothing. Music is the thread that connects us all, allowing us to dream, and giving us a way to escape.

“The best of music can only be paired to the best in design,” said Olivier Rousteing, Balmain Creative Director.

This special edition Balmain x Beats by Dr. Dre collection was inspired by Olivier’s vision for an urban safari; a beautiful, diverse escape that can only be accessed by the emotion of music.

“No matter what you’re going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up. Even if it’s just for a few minutes…I love that escape music gives us,” said Kylie Jenner.



The theme of an urban safari carries through the special edition colors and design elements of the Beats Studio Wireless and Powerbeats3 Wireless featured in the collection. The Safari and Khaki colors represent the natural feel of the desert and the lush landscape of the jungle, while metallic gold accents bring on added level of elegance and luxury. Each comes with a matching suede case adorned with a Balmain plaque and the symbolic Balmain coin zipper pull.







