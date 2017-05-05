On May 4, Diva Moms founder and author of Motherhood is a B#tch: 10 Steps to Regaining Your Sanity, Sexiness and Inner Diva Lyss Stern, and model/ entrepreneur Veronica Webb co-hosted the 5th Annual Mom Moguls Breakfast at Sarabeth’s at Lord & Taylor in Manhattan.

Lyss and Veronica led a panel of six powerful moms including Melissa Ben-Ishay – Founder of Baked by Melissa; Harris Faulkner – Co-host of Outnumbered on Fox News; Nancy Gates – Co-head of TV at United Talent Agency; Sukanya Krishnan – Lead Anchor on Pix 11 Morning News; Farnoosh Torabi – Financial Expert and Author; and Phebe Wahl – Editor in Chief of Manhattan and Beach magazines.

All Mom Moguls shared their stories of leading successful careers while staying committed to their families. Some stories were funny, while some stories were emotional. All were true and relatable to the 100 moms in the audience.

Lyss founded Diva Moms over a decade ago and has built it into a networking company specifically for moms, with cool, chic, kid-friendly activities like a grand opening of the Fendi Kids boutique on Fifth Avenue. There is usually swag in the form of gift bags, but most important, mothers get to have fun and meet other moms. Celebrity moms who have been involved with Diva Mom events over the years include Christy Turlington, Brooke Shields, Julianne Moore, Christie Brinkley, Heidi Klum, and Donna Karan. As a trend-spotting mom, Stern is always researching and engaging with her followers about the latest parenting and lifestyle trends. It is this type of business instinct that led to DivaMoms launching E.L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy in the United States. DivaMoms continues to be an in-demand platform for Mommy-driven products and services, which Lyss single-handedly built by organizing sophisticated events and connecting high-end brands including Fendi Kids, UPPABaby, Stokke Strollers, Nestle’s BabyNes, Red Carpet Kids NY, Sweaty Betty, The Chord Club, Flywheel and many more with an elite group of women and children.

Motherhood Is a B#tch, a follow up to Stern’s 2009 best-seller, If You Give a Mom a Martini… 100 Ways to Find 10 Blissful Minutes for Yourself, is the modern mom’s guide for dealing with the day-to-day chaos of child rearing with style, savvy and grace. The book provides an easy, light-hearted program to empower frazzled moms to channel their inner b#tch and seize control of their lives. Stern tells it like it is, explaining how women can lose their sense of self once they have children and why it’s important to reclaim it. Motherhood Is a B#tch is written for all moms – ranging from the stressed-out working mom to the harried stay-at-home mom – who have sacrificed their lives, careers, bodies and sanities to become mothers. The book provides helpful hints and tips to prioritize, organize and delegate. It was published on April 18, 2017 and is available from Barnes & Noble and Amazon.