0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel Dining Experience for Fans Panel

With summer coming to a close, NYC’s most beloved sporting event returns as the 2017 US Open kicks off on August 28 and runs to September 10. While thousands will descend at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Center, this year tennis fans will have another reason to enjoy the matches. With a lineup of some of New York’s most celebrated restaurateurs such as Masaharu Morimoto, David Chang, David Burke, Tony Mantuano, and Ed Brown, sporting aficionados can now indulge in their signature dishes while enjoying the game during the tournament.

Flavors of the open include elevated comfort fare such as a lobster BLT from Lure, Chicken Bahn Mi from Joju, Angry Tacos by David Burke, a spicy Fuku chicken sandwich, and exclusive juicy double patty 163 burger with a crispy Hot Bread Bing Bread by David Chang For meat lovers, Hill Country BBQ serves a BBQ Beef brisket sandwich, and Pat La Frieda created a Filet Mignon steak sandwich, while BLT Prime by David Burke has a succulent Veal Chop with shrimp scampi, Cowboy bone-in Rib Eye, and his irresistible Clothes line maple laced bacon. Pescatarians can indulge in Poke Yachty’s poke bowls, Marcus Samuelsson’s Mojito Restaurant’s Red snapper a la plancha, and Chef Morimoto’s sushi and sashimi and tuna tartare. When world class cuisine collides with a world class sporting match, who could ask for anything more?

Usopen.com