Forbes’ Centennial Celebration took place on Sept. 19 at Pier Sixty in NYC and gathered over 800 guests. Business leaders from Forbes magazine’s list of the 100 of the greatest living business minds were honored and in attendance, including: Warren Buffett, Eli Broad, Steve Case, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ray Dalio, Louis Gerstner, Henry Kravis, Jacqueline Novogratz, Arthur Blank, Henry Kravis, Jack Bogle, Sean Parker, Martine Rothblatt, Hamdi Ulukaya, Sandy Weill, Jack Welch and Muhammad Yunus, among others.

Speakers included Forbes Media CEO and Executive Chairman Mike Perlis, Forbes Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes and Warren Buffett. The event also featured a special musical performance by Stevie Wonder and Warren Buffett – click here

For the list of the 100 Greatest Business Minds, click here

