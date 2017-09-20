Forbes’ Centennial Celebration took place on Sept. 19 at Pier Sixty in NYC and gathered over 800 guests. Business leaders from Forbes magazine’s list of the 100 of the greatest living business minds were honored and in attendance, including: Warren Buffett, Eli Broad, Steve Case, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ray Dalio, Louis Gerstner, Henry Kravis, Jacqueline Novogratz, Arthur Blank, Henry Kravis, Jack Bogle, Sean Parker, Martine Rothblatt, Hamdi Ulukaya, Sandy Weill, Jack Welch and Muhammad Yunus, among others.
Speakers included Forbes Media CEO and Executive Chairman Mike Perlis, Forbes Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes and Warren Buffett. The event also featured a special musical performance by Stevie Wonder and Warren Buffett – click here
Forbes Editor Randall Lane with Warren Buffett at Forbes’ Centennial Celebration on September 19th in NYC. . (Credit: Forbes/Autumn Stein)
Honorees of Forbes’ Greatest Living Business Minds List gather on stage at Forbes’ Centennial Celebration. From left to right: Jeff Koons, Artist; Henry Kravis, Co-Founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.; Philip Anschutz (behind Kravis), Head of AEG and Owner of the Los Angeles Galaxy; Yuri Miller, Founder of DST Global; Arthur Blank, Co-Founder, Home Depot, and Owner, Atlanta Falcons; Patrice Motsepe, Africa’s First Black Billionaire; Jack Bogle, Founder and Retired Chairman of Vanguard; Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder, Acumen Fund; Eli Broad, Founder, SunAmerica Inc. and KB Home; James Patterson, Author; Steve Case, Co-Founder of AOL, Co-Founder, Revolution; Martine Rothblatt, Founder, Sirius, United Therapeutics; Morris Chang, Chairman and CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company; Jim Collins, Consultant and Author; Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder of Chobani Yogurt; Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hip Hop Mogul, Fashion Mogul, Liquor Mogul; Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway; Craig Venter, Founder, Celera Genomics, Human Genome Sequencer; Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates; Sandy Weill, Banker and Financier, Former CEO of Citigroup; Larry Gagosian, Owner of Gagosian Art Galleries; Jack Welch, Former CEO of GE, Executive Chairman, Jack Welch Management Institute; Louis Gerstner, Former CEO of IBM; Muhammed Yunus, Founder, Grameen Bank, Nobel Peace Prize Winner; Dan Gilbert, Chairman and Founder of Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans Inc.; Steve Wynn, Founder of Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts; Steve Forbes, Editor in Chief of Forbes; T. Boone Pickens, Hedge Fund Manager; Jerry Jones, Owner, Dallas Cowboys. (Credit: Forbes/Johnny Wolf)
Warren Buffett joins other members of Forbes’ Greatest Business Minds list to discuss Forbes’ legacy of journalism and his optimism for the U.S. for the next 100 years. From left to right: Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder of Chobani Yogurt; Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hip Hop Mogul, Fashion Mogul, Liquor Mogul; Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway; Craig Venter, Founder, Celera Genomics, Human Genome Sequencer; Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates; Sandy Weill, Banker and Financier, Former CEO of Citigroup; Larry Gagosian, Owner of Gagosian Art Galleries; Jack Welch, Former CEO of GE. (Credit: Forbes/Johnny Wolf)
Sean “Diddy” Combs greets Steve Forbes with a kiss as he takes the stage to join other members of Forbes’ Greatest Business Minds List. (Credit: Forbes/Johnny Wolf)
For the list of the 100 Greatest Business Minds, click here
