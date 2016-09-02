The Friends of the Budapest Festival Orchestra Summer Kick-off Party

Former US Ambassador to Hungary Donald Blinken and his wife Vera, Former Town & Country Editor Kathryn Livingston Forgan, Hamptons socialites Victoria Wyman, Leah & Stanley Rumbough, Julianne Pruett & Bill Yun, singer/songwriter Cole Rumbough and others joined the Friends of the Budapest Festival Orchestra Chairman Stephen Benko and his wife Radka at the Bridgehampton home of Sylvia Hemingway on Friday, August 26th to kick-off the music season as legendary Maestro Ivan Fisher prepares to perform with his beloved orchestra at Lincoln Center on February 5th, 2017.

Ms. Hemingway served cocktails and hors d’oeuvre poolside as Mr. Benko welcomed guests and shared what the Friends of the Budapest Festival Orchestra have planned for the year ahead including an evening of music at the Hungarian Consulate in October.

After the cocktail reception, Hemingway served a small dinner in celebration of her friend, Mike Lovdal’s birthday. Other guests included: Christine & George Ledes, Dr. Kenneth Mark, Neal Batra, Whitney Schott& James Sanderson.

The FBFO was formed to support the Orchestra’s work in the USA and across the world. Supporters of the Foundation raise public awareness and financial support for the BFO and have the opportunity to build a closer relationship with the Orchestra both in the States and at home in Budapest.