By Hillary Latos

From the heart of Florence to the heart of Miami’s MiMo district, O’Munacillo makes its stateside debut. Recreating and interpreting traditional and authentic Neapolitan dishes, ‘O Munaciello uses local produce and fine imported goods to create dishes found nowhere else in the South Florida region. Its pizzas are even baked in a made-to-measure handmade brick oven, imported from Naples, Italy.

The inventive Miami menu will mirror the Florence restaurant’s menu every season, consisting of signature dishes showcasing Neapolitan flair, including Agnolotti, homemade meat ravioli on creamy potatoes and smoked Buffalo cheese and Seafood Scialatiello, a pasta platter for two, with clams, mussels, shrimps, calamari and Piennolo cherry tomatoes, to name a few. Expect several specialty pizzas from the brick oven with an innovative twist such as Tonno (fresh tuna, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes), Ricotta E Salamino Piccante (ricotta cheese, spicy salami, mozzarella and tomato sauce), Cornicione Di Ricotta (tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese- stuffed crust), and Melanzane E Salsiccia (eggplant and sausage). The true specialty of the house is the black dough “Carbon” pizza prepared with activated charcoal aiding with indigestion, reducing intestinal problems, lowering cholesterol levels and helping to treat hangovers.

The design of ‘O Munaciello Miami is a modern reinterpretation of the Florence outpost, including the 24’ vaulted brick ceilings, warm, pastel colors on the walls and trim and custom-made artwork from artisans in Naples, Italy. Even the plates, chairs and tables were handmade and imported. ce of the warmth of Southern Italian culture,” says restaurateur Valentina Borgogni, who owns and operates both the Florence and Miami locations. “The restaurant welcomes guests to celebrate any occasion and take in its distinct sensory aspects from the food to the décor and the music. We chose to open our first-ever outpost in Miami because the warm culture and climate is similar to Naples, Italy.”

As soon as guests enter ‘O Munaciello Miami, they will be greeted by a handcrafted life-sized statue imported from Naples, Italy of the “‘O Scartellat,” meaning a hunchback. According to Neapolitan lore, touching or rubbing the back of the statue brings good luck. Similarly, looking over diners from the ceiling vaults of the main room will be a life-sized sculpture of “O’Angelo”, the Angel of the Nativity. Also created in Naples out of porcelain and papier mâché, it is an important reflection of the traditions and beliefs of the region.

‘O Munaciello Miami is designed to take guests on a unique culinary journey exploring the multi-dimensional flavors of Naples. From the ambiance, service and wine list, to the menu and décor, ‘O Munaciello invites both local residents and seasonal visitors of Miami alike to experience the unique cultural experience and outstanding cuisine at this approachable everyday neighborhood eatery.

‘O Munaciello 6425 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL

Munaciello-miami.com