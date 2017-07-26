0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The swim industry once again converged in Miami for Swim Fashion Week Miami Beach produced by Funkshion. The 2018 collections from some of the most sought-after brands in swimwear did not disappoint. The star-studded events kicked off on Thursday, July 20th with America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon as the celebrity DJ for the Art Hearts Fashion show and continued with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, singer Nicky Jam, Tyson Beckford, super models Chanel Iman, Shanina Shaik, Charlotte McKinney, Ariadna Gutiérrez and several others were spotted on the runway and in the front rows at shows including Beach Bunny, Luli Fama, For Love and Lemons, Blue Life by Planet Blue, Sinesia Karol, Aquaclara, Agua Bendita, Lolli Swim to name a few. Celebrity DJ Taryn Manning rocked at The Nautilus Hotel for the U.S. launch of Scandanavian beauty brand, The Perfect V’s debut of its first-ever runway show with swimwear from Scandanavian designers: North, Demadly, Gestuz, Hanne Bloch & Ganni.

Columbian brand Maaji and Seafolly from Australia turned The Setai Miami into a dreamy oasis for their high energy 2018 runway presentations; the first for the sister brands since being bought by L´Catterton family, the investment arm of LVMH group. Hip Hop group ChocQuibTown closed the house down with a live performance on the runway. Hawaiian Swim label, Acacia took guests high above Lincoln Road for their runway show overlooking the city with gorgeous tones, sexy cuts, wet suites and looks to take the girls from surf board to pool side.

FUNKSHION continues to present the authentic industry experience for designers, buyers, media and swim enthusiasts with their sophisticated production and venues including the exclusive Main Tent at Collins Park that featured rustic sets, custom LED illuminated displays and even an ice-cold, whimsical cryo runway.

“We are excited about the expansion of Swim Week and the designers we continue to attract to Miami for Swim Week,” said Aleksander Stojanovic, partner and co-founder of Funkshion. “Each season gets stronger and we look forward to being able to innovate and present the creativity that the industry demands.”

Building on the Swim Fashion Week platform, Funkshion not only presented a series of expertly curated shows, but for the first time designers, media and buyers had the opportunity to interact in intimate events including the Kopari Beauty and For Love and Lemons brunch with A Bikini A Day founders Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley at the SoHo Beach House. Marie Claire Editor Adrienne Faurote moderated a spirited conversation at The Setai with several panelists, Angela Chittenden, Founder & Designer of Beach Bunny, Naomi Newirth founder of Acacia, along with Juliana Londono and Cristina Mesa of Maaji and CMO of Seafolly, Adriane McDermott. The discussion covered the future of the industry, the impact of technology and the desires of the modern consumer.

The three-day Funkshion House @ The Plymouth, provided fashion enthusiasts and industry leaders a space to relax, recharge and enjoy Swim Fashion Week with live DJ sets by Blaze Carreras each day; a Kopari Summer Glow Lounge; Completely Bare’s Stay Smooth On The Go Room, Swim Fashion Week specialty cocktails; a Alfa Romeo Experience; and interactive entertainment, essential amenities, refreshments and charging stations.

The 2017 Swim Fashion Week partners include Alfa Romeo, Kopari, Miami Beach VCA, Peroni, Eternal Water, T-Mobile, Upload, and Zico.



Website: www.swimfashionweek.com















