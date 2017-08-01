0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Brazilian footwear brand Melissa has re-established its place in New York’s Soho district with an experiential store concept that is part boutique, part art gallery — and all kinds of cool.

After spending about five years in a retail space in Greene Street, the label has now reopened in a larger flagship location at 500 Broadway. The new Galeria Melissa NYC (located between Spring and Broome, just north of the Soho Bloomingdales) will be visually stunning – an immersive rotating art experience curated by new, contemporary artist Brazilian Muti Randolph, who was also the creative force behind the London and São Paolo concepts.

Like other Galeria locations, the store will stock styles from Melissa’s core women’s collection, as well as its collaborations with designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Jason Wu, Vitorino Campos and the Campana brothers.

In addition, it will host a rotating series of art exhibitions. The current installation is called “The Future of Her,” curated by Kelsey & Rémy Bennett and featuring work by Signe Pierce and Sam Cannon.