On Thursday October 12th, I decided to make it a gallery event evening. Originally, only planning on attending one, I thought it would be interesting since both galleries are very unique and had different styles of work on display.

The first stop was Gallery C24, located in Chelsea on 24th Street. It is a contemporary art gallery founded in 2011, hosting an event for Asia Contemporary Art Week. The gallery has a nice open, almost loft feel to it. It definitely set a leisurely time to the atmosphere. There was art on display by artists from Istanbul, India and Indonesia.

I found the Indian artists work simply stunning with it’s little intricacies and for lack of better words, its “spider web-like hand done weaving.” There was one large life size jaw-dropping tree made out of this ornate weaving and many other small intricate pieces. Some of the other artists had weaved colorful painted tapestries on stand alone display (which was a perfect backdrop for a photo at the end of my visit!)

Next it was on to the Opera Gallery. This should prove an interesting mix of art lovers and high end socialites. Also, being on Madison and 66th Street that alone makes it a different crowd.

Upon arriving, I was greeted by a burly security/doorman who didn’t utter a word. Once stepping into the gallery, there was a surge of energy in the air. The world renowned artist Andre Brasilier was there and it was inspiring to see such an active 88 yo person. It definitely contributed to everyone’s positive attitude and kept the night very light, fun and intimate. The gallery having 3 floors still managed to feel warm and inviting. Some of the artists pieces have been inspired by his many years of travel.

Much of the subject matter was surrounded around horses of multiple palettes sprinkled with the occasional different subject matter. The artist left us with the message “What I want is to leave a message of love, a vision of life that I particularly love, that triggers delight, – I hope when people gaze upon it” ;something I think we all can relate to.

The nicest touch of the evening was onne you reached the 3rd floor, you were given an opportunity to meet and get an autographed book from the artist as champagne overflowed. It was a great evening, and will attend another if they’re events.

