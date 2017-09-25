0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

GBK-3332 GBK-3303 GBK-3212 GBK-3191 GBK-3185 GBK-3177 GBK-3173 GBK-3149 GBK-3136 GBK-3807 GBK-3709 GBK-3429 GBK-3360

Though NYFW has come to a close, one of the highlights of the week was the GBK Celebrity gifting lounge held on the West Side. Fashionistas, editors, celebrities and influencers took a break from the shows, and were entertained by singer Adrian DiMatteo and DJ Phoolish Roc, and were treated to cocktails by Barterhouse Wines and Spirits, Catskill provisions whiskey, treats by Milene Jardine Chocolatier truffles and water from All Beauty Water. The presenting sponsor was Nature’s Bounty known for their health and beauty supplements with a beauty themed lounge. Other fashion brands presenting their lines included Cino, Cynthia Gale NY Jewelry, Fortune and Fame, Eva Gems and Jewels, and Sclarandis Footwear. Premier beauty brands such as FHI Brands presented their Stylus Thermal Styling Brush, Grande Lash, and Em & El Organics were also on hand to present VIPs with their latest offerings.