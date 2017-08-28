0 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

On August 25, 2018 Resident Magazine threw a splashy cover sunset soiree for Georgina Bloomberg at the Simple Vodka estate in Watermill, NY. Held the weekend before the opening of the Hampton Classic, champion equestrian rider, Georgina Bloomberg celebrated with her close friends and family as well as other Hamptons well wishers. Guests enjoyed gourmet bites by Mint Catering, Iced Rose wine by Rose Piscine and refreshing cocktails by Simple Vodka while browsing luxurious watches by Tourneau and Longines.

The beautiful setting was held on the sprawling estate listed through Sotheby’s Realty at 170scuttlehole.com