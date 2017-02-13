ABOUT GEORGINE:

Founded in New York in 2012, GEORGINE is a luxury womenswear label created by designer Georgine Ratelband and her partner Chris Roshia, the brain behind the business. GEORGINE evokes the power of femininity through seductive silhouettes, enhanced by intricate detailing and extraordinary fabrics. The collection reflects a sense of vivid elegance and inspires confidence, focusing on craftsmanship and the perfect fit. Prior to graduating from Istituto Europeo di Design in 2011, Georgine’s thesis collection was purchased by prestigious Antwerp, Belgium boutique SIEN, where brands like Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, The Row and Jason Wu are carried. Impressed with her creative spirit and this auspicious introduction to the industry, Chris took a leave of absence from his employer to assist Georgine in building a strong foundation in which to launch the brand. Chris never returned to work.