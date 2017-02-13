The inspiration for the GEORGINE Fall/Winter 2017 collection comes from permanent hotel dwellers, those glamorous creatures that have called the world’s most interesting properties home. Ranging from Coco Chanel’s suite at The Ritz and Oscar Wilde’s chambers at Hotel d’Alsace, to Howard Hughes bungalow at The Beverly Hills Hotel, and Edie Sedgwick’s room at The Chelsea Hotel, the transient energy of a chic enclave fueled their creativity and made everyday feel like a permanent vacation.
Miss J Alexander, Pat Cleveland, Alexandra Richards, Stassi Schroeder, Taylor Spreitler, Kristen Taekman, and Patti Wilson.
Andrew Werner | AndrewWernerPhotography.com
Founded in New York in 2012, GEORGINE is a luxury womenswear label created by designer Georgine Ratelband and her partner Chris Roshia, the brain behind the business. GEORGINE evokes the power of femininity through seductive silhouettes, enhanced by intricate detailing and extraordinary fabrics. The collection reflects a sense of vivid elegance and inspires confidence, focusing on craftsmanship and the perfect fit. Prior to graduating from Istituto Europeo di Design in 2011, Georgine’s thesis collection was purchased by prestigious Antwerp, Belgium boutique SIEN, where brands like Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, The Row and Jason Wu are carried. Impressed with her creative spirit and this auspicious introduction to the industry, Chris took a leave of absence from his employer to assist Georgine in building a strong foundation in which to launch the brand. Chris never returned to work.