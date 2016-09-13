How To Get Red Carpet Ready For The Emmys

The Spa at The Peninsula Beverly Hills has introduced an all-encompassing package designed to get guests buffed and glowing like Hollywood’s hottest stars. Set in the luxurious Spa, “Red Carpet Ready” is a week-long series of services that offers guests a true-to-life look at A-list primping and pampering. Enter a world of high performance facials, luxurious body treatments, private training sessions and sun-kissed spray tans. Spa Director Amber Loose explains, “Everyone is always looking for the secret behind that red carpet glow – the trick is that it’s never just a single treatment.” The comprehensive fitness and spa journey features nine results-driven services and follows the recommended program below:

Seven days before event:

Cleansing Facial with Hydrating Mask, 60 minutes

Personal Training, 60 minutes

Four days before event:

Bio-Ultimate Lifting Facial, 60 minutes

Body Scrub with Detox Wrap, 90 minutes

Full Face Wax, 30 minutes

Two days before event:

Classic Manicure and Pedicure with Paraffin, 90 minutes

One day before event:

Bio-Ultimate Lifting Facial, 60 minutes

Body Scrub and Custom Spray Tan, 75 minutes

Day of event:

Personal Training, 60 minutes

Priced at $3,000, the package includes gratuity, a glass of Champagne with each visit and a monogrammed robe to take home.