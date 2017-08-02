0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

This exclusive Linda Farrow fine jewellery eyewear collection features the signature sunglasses and opticals hand crafted by Christian Dalloz and finished in 18-24 carat rose, yellow or white gold. This range features brilliant cut rubies, sapphires, or diamonds in a range of colours including white, black, pink and yellow. This eight piece collection is available online and in selected stores worldwide.

The Linda Farrow Fine Jewellery range offer a made to order service, with the opportunity to create a one off frame, to suit your personal style. Choose from temple engraving and your choice of rose, yellow or white precious lenses.



Classic Avaitor shape with 24 Carat gold blinkers encased in 94 white diamonds, totalling 3.15 carats. With a curved nose bridge and flat top bar, an additional co-ordinating frame creates an unusual floating effect around the rims, which contours the gold precious lenses.

Discover frames in a choice of clear acetates or equally luxurious rose gold plated titanium.