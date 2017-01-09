By Julie Sagoskin
The stars at the Golden Globes might not win an award for their dazzling gowns or sharp suits, but they are being judged for their fashion choices the minute they step on the red carpet. So who went to the front of the star-studded class and who flunked out at one of the biggest award shows of the season? Here’s our list of best and worst dressed stars.
Best Dressed:
Blake Lively’s Atelier Versace black dress with gold neck, pockets and long train was a sophisticated and sexy look for the starlet
Evan Rachel Wood was definitely unconventional on the red carpet in a pants suit and oversized bow, but the actress gets points for her risky selection – and she looked great in it.
Emma Stone showed her ‘star power’ for her acclaimed role in La La Land in an ethereal silver sparkly Valentino Haute Couture gown and paired the stunner with a jaw dropping Tiffany diamond statement necklace.
Reese Witherspoon was sunshine and smiles channeling Old Hollywood in a yellow strapless gown by Atelier Versace with statement jewels from Tiffany.
Amy Adams put a modern twist on a classic long, black sequin gown designed by Tom Ford.
Viola Davis looked ravishing in a yellow one-shouldered Michael Kors Collection gown.
Sofia Vergara looked both regal and sexy in a Zuhair Murad sheer gown with gold and silver sequins.
Sienna Miller looked effortlessly chic in a simple white Michael Kors Collection dress with cutouts on the sides.
Sarah Paulson’s Marc Jacobs sequin gown with a wave-like pattern was both elegant and sexy.
Ruth Nega proved you can’t go wrong with custom made couture in a tight fitting Louis Vuitton metallic sequin gown with one long zipper coming down the front.
Priyanka Chopra showed off her sexy body in a goddess-esque gold sequin gown.
Kristen Wiig’s Reem Acra laser-cut flower gown was both fun and stylish for the comedic actor.
Kerry Washington’s Dolce and Gabbana gold flowered dress definitely took the gold for its embellished gladiator-like sleeves and stunning fit.
Julia Louis Dreyfus looked modern and sleek in a black and white Edition by Georges Chakra dress.
Jessica Chastain’s bead embellished Prada dress made the actress look both sleek and stylish, especially paired with a long diamond necklace.
Worst Dressed:
Mandy Moore might be America’s Sweetheart in the new hit show This is Us, but the star looked more like a vampire in an a black Naeem Khan dress with long black sleeves that draped to the floor.
Felicity Jones looked like she stepped out of a production of Grease in a pink Gucci ensemble with large rhinestone bow at the waist.
Janelle Monae might have had a little too much going on in this Georgio Armani dress with a mushroom effect in the front and longer back.
Drew Barrymore’s Monique Lhuillier gown felt like an overdone mermaid costume with too many sequin embellishments and off the shoulder sleeves.
Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion risk taker, but her oversized white Vera Wang dress felt more Star Wars than star-studded event.
Nicole Kidman looked lovely as usual, but her dress didn’t hit the mark. The Alexander Mcqueen gown might have been better without the poofy sleeves.
Michelle Williams in a Louis Vuitton dress was simple and understated but the actress could have stepped it up a bit at the Globes.