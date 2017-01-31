By Elena Murzello.

By now, I’m sure you have heard of the social movement of “Farm to Table” or “Bean to bar” in the food world and has moved into world of beauty. Here are some of our favorite “farm to skin” products that use sustainable and natural ingredients stemming from trees or plants.

1. Kiehls Super Multi-Corrective Cream kiehls.com

2. Kiehls Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream kiehls.com

3. Sulwhasoo Herbal Soap us.sulwhasoo.com

4. T’zikal collection tzikal.com

5. Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum Drdennisgross.com

6. Curls Blissful Lengths Liquid Hair Growth Vitamin Curls.biz

7. Exuviance Age Reverse Eye Contour with Ginseng and Chamomile Neostrata.com

8. Karuna Hydrating + Hand Mask with Chamomile and Honeysuckle Karunaskin.com

9. Mario Badescu Rosehips Nourishing Oil mariobadescu.com

10. Mario Badescu Ginseng Moist Cream mariobadescu.com

11. Dermalogica Age Reversal Eye Complex dermalogica.com

12. Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX amazon.com