PROFILE SPORT

Classic shapes were reinterpreted to include functional waterproof silicone zippers with long zip pullers, mesh texture overlays, inner power mesh and UV protective properties. Scuba styles featured ombre multicolored flat-lock stitches, while a sharp 1980’s spirit was referenced through geometric shapes, modernized with hazy hues and blurred edges. Fashion met functionality with the new high-performance bold graphic rubber print with royal blue and black color blocking. The ultimate sporty, elegant and contemporary look featured multi-colored bindings on black cage-like cutouts, creating a bold statement, while still maintaining a feminine edge.

PROFILE

A contemporary take on femininity, this season’s collection featured globally inspired bold and eye-catching tribal prints in stunning colors with cheeky sheer inserts and cutouts and strappy macramé. Futuristic black, silver, strappy and sexy styles shined on dramatic one-shoulder and high-necklines, while the new mineral geode print in organic earthy tones ranging from cool aquas to deep lapis’ and amethysts were featured on high-neck choker and strappy detailed silhouettes. The classic color palette was updated to include deep wines and forest greens, as well as beautiful and bold blues, pinks, reds and corals on new off-the-shoulder ruffle designs, strappy deep-V’s and braided cutouts. The newest print, the mineral geode showcased organic colors ranging from cool aqua to deep lapis and amethyst. Dramatic silhouettes include a high neck choker, and strappy details.

GOTTEX COLLECTION & COUTURE

This season’s inspiration drew from black and white African-inspired prints to modern muted and vibrant-colored animal prints such as peacock feathers and leopard patterns, as well as vivacious-colored floral prints and embroideries a nd sophisticated and rich multicolor geometric prints.





The new Couture subcategory was a continuation of the Jewel Box 60th Anniversary Collection. Couture was an exclusive and prestigious swimwear collection designed for the chic modern woman, made of the highest quality, fashion and innovation from the international swimwear design house, GOTTEX. Couture used the most unique and luxurious Italian fabrics, embroideries and techniques to make you feel exceptionally glamorous and elegant. This collection included elegant fabric, unique printing techniques, embroideries and luxurious lace in black, grey, black and white, gold, bronze, silver, and ocean shades of blue. The styles were extremely detailed with interesting cuts that flattered the figure, including inserts of different fabrics, textured fabrics and gold accessories. Some styles included exclusive embroideries and lace, as well as unique glitter prints and silver lamination. Sexy backs, one shoulders, and strap details were a strong motif in the collection.



Each Couture collection style is sold with an exclusive box at all International retailers and a unique golden hangtag describing the limited edition product.







