GRAND OPENING OF THE DESIGNER EYES FLAGSHIP STORE

On Tuesday, September 20th, luxury eyewear retailer Designer Eyes , celebrated the opening of its NYC Flagship location inside the new World Trade Center Mall (also known as "The Oculus”). After the ribbon cutting, guests of the launch party were treated to cocktails and light bites, while the DJ spun for notable guests like Michael Strahan and Olivia Caridi.

This $3.5 million, 1850 square foot space marks the 7th retail storefront for the brand, with upcoming launches planned for Miami, Beverly Hills, and Fifth Avenue. The flagship offers personal eyewear stylists by appointment, concierge services for any off-site eyewear emergencies, and complimentary espresso or champagne to sip & shop.

The store houses all of the most coveted eyewear brands including limited edition merchandise like Dolce & Gabana's Sicilian Carreto Hand Painted Frames (only 100 created in the world), Dior Abstract in new colors, DITA Decade Two customized colors developed exclusively for Designer Eyes, Fendi Thierry limited edition, and Cartier (Designer Eyes is the only authorized dealer to sell Cartier eyewear online in the U.S.). Shoppers also have the chance to scoop up limited Gifts With Purchase, including a two-frame textured leather case by Oliver Peoples, business card holder by Mont Blanc, and a Black Orchid fragrance set by Tom Ford.

Designer Eyes was originally founded in 1974 by the Moroccan born, Jacky Amar, and has remained a family-owned business for 40+ years with an unwavering commitment to innovation and first class customer service.

"Our deeply rooted brand partnerships allow us to offer exclusive styles and unique assortments to fashion-forward eyewear connoisseurs," says Jacky Amar. "Luxury is no longer defined by cost, it's defined by the experience, and that's exactly what our clients will find at the new World Trade Center location."

The Designer Eyes Flagship is located on the 2nd level of Westfield World Trade Center (185 Greenwich Street), and is open from 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, and 11am-7pm on Sundays.