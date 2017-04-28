One of the best destinations to experience the myriad of Chinese cultural activities is in Guangzhou, China – the Pearl of Southeast China. As one of China’s largest cities and the capital of Southern China, Guangzhou has a long history and rich cultural heritage, a bustling metropolis that is vibrant and dynamic, inviting visitors to experience all this marvelous city has to offer. An international business city that continues to expand and is constantly hosting international fairs and conferences year-round, Guangzhou also offers an array of world-class five-star hotels and an abundance of gourmand restaurants serving international cuisine including the revered Cantonese cuisine, catering to tourists and business travelers alike.
SHANGRI-LA GUANGZHOU
Among the myriad of internationally renowned hotels, the esteemed Shangri-La Hotel, Guangzhou, is perfectly situated right on the southern bank of the picturesque Pearl River, located in the city’s newly emerging business and commercial district, adjacent to the Guangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center, which is home to the prestigious Canton Fair, held from April through May. Shangri-La especially offers attendees a convenient and luxurious stay and is also close to public transportation and other nearby attractions. An urban oasis, the Shangri-La feels like a retreat tucked away from the chaotic bustle of the central city. With its amazing views and elegantly landscaped gardens, the Shangri-La provides a tranquil and sophisticated space in which to unwind. From its dazzling outdoor pool and glass-ceiling indoor pool, rooftop outdoor tennis courts, to its signature Chi Spa, rest assured a visit here will certainly restore your essential life force (chi) and leave you a bit more balanced than when you first arrived.
Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by the attentive staff and the welcoming grandness of the plush hotel lobby. An airy and elegant design, contemporary yet classic, it is adorned in marble decadent fabrics and furniture with cascading crystal chandeliers. Similarly, the decor in the luxe accommodations are just as sophisticated in design and provide all the amenities you would expect for a comfortable and luxurious visit. With over 700 spacious rooms and suites, the Shangri-La manages to still feel upscale while maintaining its warmth and high level of hospitality. The floor-to-ceiling windows reveal the spectacular views of the Pearl River and immaculate gardens and greenery below.
If you upgrade to the Horizon Club rooms, you will be able to access the grand Horizon Club lounge which is a peaceful and impeccably designed space that has a more intimate and cozy feel to it, as if you were in your home away from home, complete with breakfast and happy hour snacks and other delights. The helpful staff are not only attentive but willing to accommodate all your needs, upholding the highest standard of hospitality and legendary service for which the Shangri-La hotels are so well known.
In addition, the eight stylish restaurants and bars on premise create an authentic ambience for exploring the diverse international options ranging from Asian favorites at WOK TOO cafe to more contemporary choices like RIBS, there is an option for every palate. Be sure to make a reservation at the award-winning fine-dining restaurant, Summer Palace. Elegant and timeless, Summer Palace feels as luxe and stately as it sounds, with a grandeur that not only honors its Chinese heritage but emphasizes the flavors and purity of its Cantonese dishes while paying special attention to seasonal favorites.
Regardless of the reason for your visit to Guangzhou, the Shangri-La can cater to your every need with its vast meeting and banqueting venues, two majestic ballrooms, functions rooms and a 100-seat auditorium. Across the street, every 15 minutes a tram transports you along the Pearl River bank. In one direction visit the traditional fishing wharf dotted with food shacks and local color, the other to the clubs and cafes of the Party Pier for a night of fun and amusement. Perfect for events, business travelers and tourists looking for a respite from the city center, Shangri-La provides a luxurious oasis from which to enjoy your visit to Guangzhou.
www.shangri-la.com/guangzhou/shangrila
PULLMAN HOTEL
Another option for business travelers is the luxurious Hotel Pullman Guangzhou conveniently located at the Baiyun Airport. Sporting all of the amenities of a five star hotel, whether you are in transit with an extended layover or staying in Guangzhou for a few days the Pullman is an ideal choice. A mere 15 second walk from the busy Baiyun International airport, this location makes it easy to catch an early flight or reach downtown Guangzhou in 30 minutes with their modern and clean subway located beneath the airport.
With double glazed windows you can rest in peace in any of their 578 exquisite and spacious hotel rooms. Equipped with plush beds replete with memory foam pillows and complementary high speed WiFi internet access, you will have an enjoyable stay whether for leisure or business. The oversized and luxuriously appointed bathrooms have a glass mirror to enjoy the view and HDTV from the living area and also are equipped with a separate bath to rejuvenate after a long haul flight. Aromatherapy bath amenities by C.O. Bigelow are laced with lavender and citrus to evoke a sense of peace.
Beat jetlag with an invigorating swim in their outdoor pool or get the heart pumping and blood flowing after flying at their expansive and high tech fitness lounge offering the latest cardio equipment and weight lifting machines. Combine business with pleasure and tee off at the Pullman greens designed by world renowned golfers.
As Guangzhou attracts visitors from all over the world, the Pullman offers three restaurants offering different cuisines. For traditional classic Cantonese dishes and creative Dongbei cuisine dine at the Tian Yuan Chinese restaurant that offers an intimate setting with private rooms for large groups or a beautifully decorated dining room for individuals. For an engaging dining experience, try Rin Teppanyaki where the chef will slice and dice while preparing your dishes right before your eyes. U8 Action Cuisine offers a sumptuous international buffet serving the flavors of the world.
Modern, convenient, and luxurious the Hotel Pullman Guangzhou Baiyun Airport is the perfect oasis to explore Guangzhou or host a transit stay before embarking on an adventure throughout Asia.
Pullmanhotels.com