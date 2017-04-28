One of the best destinations to experience the myriad of Chinese cultural activities is in Guangzhou, China – the Pearl of Southeast China. As one of China’s largest cities and the capital of Southern China, Guangzhou has a long history and rich cultural heritage, a bustling metropolis that is vibrant and dynamic, inviting visitors to experience all this marvelous city has to offer. An international business city that continues to expand and is constantly hosting international fairs and conferences year-round, Guangzhou also offers an array of world-class five-star hotels and an abundance of gourmand restaurants serving international cuisine including the revered Cantonese cuisine, catering to tourists and business travelers alike.

SHANGRI-LA GUANGZHOU

Among the myriad of internationally renowned hotels, the esteemed Shangri-La Hotel, Guangzhou, is perfectly situated right on the southern bank of the picturesque Pearl River, located in the city’s newly emerging business and commercial district, adjacent to the Guangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center, which is home to the prestigious Canton Fair, held from April through May. Shangri-La especially offers attendees a convenient and luxurious stay and is also close to public transportation and other nearby attractions. An urban oasis, the Shangri-La feels like a retreat tucked away from the chaotic bustle of the central city. With its amazing views and elegantly landscaped gardens, the Shangri-La provides a tranquil and sophisticated space in which to unwind. From its dazzling outdoor pool and glass-ceiling indoor pool, rooftop outdoor tennis courts, to its signature Chi Spa, rest assured a visit here will certainly restore your essential life force (chi) and leave you a bit more balanced than when you first arrived.

Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by the attentive staff and the welcoming grandness of the plush hotel lobby. An airy and elegant design, contemporary yet classic, it is adorned in marble decadent fabrics and furniture with cascading crystal chandeliers. Similarly, the decor in the luxe accommodations are just as sophisticated in design and provide all the amenities you would expect for a comfortable and luxurious visit. With over 700 spacious rooms and suites, the Shangri-La manages to still feel upscale while maintaining its warmth and high level of hospitality. The floor-to-ceiling windows reveal the spectacular views of the Pearl River and immaculate gardens and greenery below.

If you upgrade to the Horizon Club rooms, you will be able to access the grand Horizon Club lounge which is a peaceful and impeccably designed space that has a more intimate and cozy feel to it, as if you were in your home away from home, complete with breakfast and happy hour snacks and other delights. The helpful staff are not only attentive but willing to accommodate all your needs, upholding the highest standard of hospitality and legendary service for which the Shangri-La hotels are so well known.

In addition, the eight stylish restaurants and bars on premise create an authentic ambience for exploring the diverse international options ranging from Asian favorites at WOK TOO cafe to more contemporary choices like RIBS, there is an option for every palate. Be sure to make a reservation at the award-winning fine-dining restaurant, Summer Palace. Elegant and timeless, Summer Palace feels as luxe and stately as it sounds, with a grandeur that not only honors its Chinese heritage but emphasizes the flavors and purity of its Cantonese dishes while paying special attention to seasonal favorites.

Regardless of the reason for your visit to Guangzhou, the Shangri-La can cater to your every need with its vast meeting and banqueting venues, two majestic ballrooms, functions rooms and a 100-seat auditorium. Across the street, every 15 minutes a tram transports you along the Pearl River bank. In one direction visit the traditional fishing wharf dotted with food shacks and local color, the other to the clubs and cafes of the Party Pier for a night of fun and amusement. Perfect for events, business travelers and tourists looking for a respite from the city center, Shangri-La provides a luxurious oasis from which to enjoy your visit to Guangzhou.

