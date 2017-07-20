Harriette Rose Katz, President & Founder of Gourmet Advisory Services and The Chosen Few, New York City’s elite society of event professionals, hosted an elegant cocktail reception on Tuesday, July 11th at Second byChef Laurent Tourondel to celebrate The Chosen Few’s Third Anniversary and welcome two new members.
The gorgeous and expansive space’s beauty was further enhanced by décor and florals provided by new inductee Sandra de Ovando of Ovando and featured music as well as an on-site photo booth by Chosen Few member Total Entertainment. As guests admired their photo booth photos being projected just outside the windows of Second on their oversized LED screen, they were treated to a decadent array of passed hors d’oeurves, a Peking Duck Station, a full sushi bar and seafood selections including Oysters and Alaskan Crab Claws.
Halfway through the night, Katz took the stage to welcome everyone to the special evening with her Chosen Few members stating, “We are celebrating another amazing year full of successful and inspiring events, and another year of being together as the best of the best in the events industry.” She continued “This organization has already shown tremendous potential while harnessing the creative talents across all areas of our industry.”
Katz went on to thank her remarkable team for their hard work and introduced guests to each of The Chosen Few. Once the applause died down, she welcomed the newest members of The Chosen Few family, Sandra de Ovando of Ovando and Marianne Cordillo of Cupa Cabana Espresso & Coffee Catering, presenting them with their membership medallions and plaques. The evening closed on a sweet note, as guests enjoyed passed desserts including mini cheesecake cannolis.
The Chosen Few currently boasts 19 members who were chosen exclusively by Katz and her team. The Chosen Few is made up of Abigail Kirsch, Alpine Creative Group, Cupa Cabana, CxRA, DeJuan Stroud, Diana Gould LTD., Element Music, Fancy That, Frank Alexander, Frost Productions, Fusion Productions, Hank Lane Music, Hart Pictures, Michael Jurick Photography, Natural Expressions, Ovando, Stamford Tent, Stonekelly Events and Total Entertainment.