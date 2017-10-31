0 SHARES 1 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Thanks to the explosion of social media, first impressions are now only a click away. Bad hair? Dry skin? Fake smile? Pass. Decisions are made quicker than a handshake. Photo-shoots aren’t just for models anymore. From entrepreneurs to doctors to accountants and lawyers, we want to see if your photo is as trustworthy as your business. With a fast rise in demand for headshots, celebrity photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth, decided to launch his own headshot studio with the intention of capturing photographs that make a winning first impression.

With over 20 years of experience in the fashion and celebrity world, Spreitzenbarth brings a fresh and modern edge to portraiture. His forte lies in his ability to make clients feel at ease. Having directed countless shoots for major international publications, he always manages to capture that special moment of candor between poise and pose.

Business moguls, such as Daymond John, Chris Burch and Georgina Bloomberg, entrust Spreitzenbarth with his expertise and eye behind the camera.

Conveniently located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, Spreitzenbarth’s lofty studio is a space that inspires creativity for any photo-shoot. The studio also offers free consultation on style and direction for all shoots. A professional team of hair, make-up and wardrobe is provided on request. From start to finish, Spreitzenbarth ensures that each shot exceeds any expectation.

For more information or to schedule a booking, please contact:

Headshots in New York at (212) 736-0896

or email [email protected]

Learn more at headshotsinnewyork.com.

Instagram: @headshotsinnewyork