The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s (LLF) Hearts & Stars Gala Weekend took place on March 16 to 18, 2017 culminating with the Hearts & Stars Gala: Mystic Dreams, which was held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at a private waterfront mansion on Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida. LLF assists children and families in South Florida who struggle with educational, financial, and medical hardships. LLF’s support is derived from recruiting and educating passionate, caring, socially conscious volunteers and utilizing them to support LLF programming and beneficiary charities. LLF currently has over 2,000 volunteers, 24 proprietary programs, over 450 volunteer opportunities at 12 partner facilities, and in 2016 impacted the lives of over 4,000 underserved children.

The Hearts and Stars Gala: Mystic Dreams themed party hosted 750 guests for a top shelf open bar featuring Ketel One Vodka, Casa Nobles Tequila, Oak & Cane Rum, Larceny Bourbon, Nysus Beer, and Italian sparkling wines from Tita Italia Wines & Delicatessen, and food tastings from some of South Florida’s top restaurants including, but not limited to Kaori, C’enzo’s, Ola, and Miami Cake Lounge. In addition, guests enjoyed FIJI water and La Croix sparkling water. Music was provided by Marcos Noel, Patrick Pizzorni, and Willy Monfret.

The Grand Prize for the raffle was a JetSmarter VIP Package valued at over $40,000, which included 2 round trip shuttles on a jet, a private yacht charter, five-night stay at a mansion in Park City, Utah, and a private in-home dinner for 10 by Chef Walter Martino and much more!

The Little Lighthouse Foundation Shining Light Award was presented to Justin Keener of JMJ Financial, a community member who embodies the spirit of philanthropy and significantly furthers LLF’s mission. LLF also presented its Volunteer of the Year award to Loren Psaltis, who is an upstanding member of the community and relentlessly donates her time to better the circumstances of those less fortunate. The evening’s Keener Matching Grant program brought multiple donors onto the “Stage of Legends”, raising $100,000 towards Little Lighthouse Foundation programming. Official sponsors for the Hearts & Stars Gala include Haute Living and Carma Connected. The official After Party was held at Ora Nightclub.

As part of the Hearts & Stars Gala Weekend, LLF hosted two additional events: the Hearts & Stars Gala Opening Party on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at The Deck at Island Gardens from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., which included an open bar. The following evening, Friday, March 17, 2017, LLF hosted a private, invite only event for its top donors and supporters at Villa Jasmine, a private waterfront residence in Miami Beach.

Information about the Hearts & Stars Gala Weekend can be found at www.heartsandstarsgala.com or by contacting Jonathan Babicka at [email protected] or 305-401-3949.