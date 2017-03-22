There was a VIP area with bottle service for guests to lounge in before or after hitting the dance floor. Sweet delights with the Hearts & Stars logo and name compliments of the Sweet Addicts Bakery were decorating the dessert table to give an added sugar rush. Top shelf Ketel One and Tito’s Italian sparkling wine kept flowing til the end. Fiji & La Croix waters kept everyone fully hydrated.

In all about 800 guests attended this year’s 8th annual gala. Notable VIPS included Janice Combs, Bravo’s Southern Charm star Whitney Sudler Smith, Miami Dolphins linebacker, Kiko Alonso and LLF founders, Aaron Resnick, Rob Sena, Charlie Venturi and LLF’s Executive Director Jonathan Babicka. The event raised over 100 thousand dollars to benefit programming for underserved children in South Florida.

The Shining Light Award was presented to Justin Keener of JMJ Financial and the Volunteer of the Year Award went to Loren Psaltis. A live and silent auction contributed to the fundraising efforts. The Hearts & Stars Gala was actually a 3 night affair with the kick-off on Thursday evening at The Deck at Island Gardens overlooking Miami’s new Super Yacht Marina. Friday was a more intimate affair for top donors and supporters at Villa Jasmine, a waterfront home on Sunset Island.

Mystic Dreams came to an end around 2pm as the UBER’s lined up on Star Island to take all the revelers to ORA or home.