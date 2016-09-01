By: Jay Angel

At the heart of NoMad stands a quaint and art-adorned luxury hotel named HGU New York. The exterior dates back to the 1905 Beaux Arts structure that has been restored to its former glory. Each corner of this hotel combines the old and the new in terms of design and ambience. Old facades with modern touches such as light fixtures, plenty of contemporary art paintings, and luxurious furniture intermingled fluidly with each other.

Right as you enter through the double doors, you are welcomed to a brightly lit hallway. The hotel’s lobby bar located right next to the entrance contains fantastic seating areas, two modern chandeliers that exposes the filaments of each bulb, and a bar station near the entrance. Further along past the elevators leading up to your room has the receptionist area with marble flooring and tasteful and minimalistic aesthetics. Right next to it is the 1905 Lounge that has its own bar, fireplace, and unique seating areas to give comfort and pleasure to the mind and body. This room is especially interesting because of its restored ceilings, classic bookshelves, and an array of even more artworks and paintings adorning the walls and shelves all hand-picked by owner Michael Namer.

A wooden walled elevator brings guests up to their designated rooms, provided by the courteous and gracious staff of HGU New York. Once outside the elevator, shades of gray walls surround the corridor and rooms beyond do the doors leading up to your temporary home. There’s also a New York walkup style staircases leading above or below to have quick access to other floors. Finally, once inside your room, you are greeted by a feel of an actual modern apartment in New York City. The King Suite provides guests with maximum space and comfort. A small study table and chair is placed right next to the entrance. A living room area lies ahead, which is finely furnished with a sofa that can turn into a queen bed and HDTV. The minibar and mini fridge stocked with essentials is neatly placed in this area as well. The bedroom houses a king sized bed, Frette bed linens, and extremely comfortable throw blankets to envelop you while you sleep.

Another HDTV is also mounted here. Each of these rooms also has custom Turkish patchwork rugs to highlight the wood flooring. The closet is filled with necessities such as slippers, safe for your important items, hair dryer, umbrella, and bathrobes. Their bathrooms are designed to have a NYC pre-war style, and it comes complete with hygienic necessities graciously provided by C.O. Bigelow. If the bathroom gets too cold, there are heated fixtures located conveniently on the ceiling providing warmth while inside. HGU New York has it all. It will give you a taste of true New York living and a deeper appreciation of art at the same time.

34 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016

www.hgunyc.com