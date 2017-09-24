0 SHARES 22 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

With Miami’s high season for travelers approaching, it’s understandable for locals to want to escape the crowds and enjoy a meal in a more intimate setting. Below you’ll find restaurants in Brickell and Miami Beach that tend to fly under the radar, but serve dishes beautiful and tasty enough to attract thousands.

An Italian Escape at Via Emilia 9

Named after the merchant road in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, Via Emilia 9 is Miami Beach’s first authentic regional Italian restaurant and market. Perfect for lunch or dinner, Via Emilia 9 has something for all palettes and represents the Italian regions of both Bologna and Modena. Never compromising authenticity, Chef Wendy imports everything served at Via Emilia 9 from Italy (with the exception of fresh fruits, vegetables and eggs), including bread, which is brought in from the Vasalli Bakery in Ferrara, Italy. As Via Emilia 9’s expert “Sfoglina” or pasta maker, Chef Wendy hand rolls a variety of pastas and raviolis daily.

Pro tip: Miami Beach locals receive a 50% discount during lunch from Monday through Friday.

Eat More Art at LaMuse Cafe

Tucked away inside Avant Gallery at the EPIC Hotel in Brickell you will find the charming LaMuse Cafe, serving fresh, French fare with dishes named after famous artists and their muses known for their incredible style and moxie. Open for breakfast and lunch daily, enjoy delectable bites while surrounded by contemporary works by Alec Monopoly, BNS, Santlov, DAIN and more. While at LaMuse, choose from a selection of tartines, quiches and salads, or get the full LaMuse experience with a taste of the restaurant’s Original CroSub, but be sure to save some room for dessert! The café also offers

Pro tip: Since this restaurant is located inside the EPIC, we recommend using Uber or Lyft to get there.

Backyard Roast at Nautilus Hotel

Hidden in plain sight between the Shore Club and Shelborne Hotel, Nautilus Hotel’s Cabana Club introduces Weekend Asado from 1pm – 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The $39 pp buffet transports guests to the Caribbean with tropical beats by local DJs at the gazebo adorned and ethereally decorated backyard with frozen specialty cocktails like the Frozé, BBQ staples including grilled shrimp and chicken skewers, churrasco steaks, corn, and other internationally inspired dishes. After the meal, guests can continue the relaxation at the beach or poolside at the Nautilus’ 1,890 square foot saltwater beachfront pool.

Pro Tip: Visiting guests receive a $10 Uber credit for a ride home or a discounted valet rate of $12.