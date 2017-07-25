0 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Hot-As-Hell stayed true to their name with a breathtaking show full of celebrities and tastemakers. In its third season, Hot-As-Hell has become the HAH-t ticket during swim week treating guests to an evening of fashion entertainment that celebrated diversity featuring women of all shapes, ages and ethnicities.

The show began with Chantel Jeffries announcing the collection and inviting the audience on the journey through paradise found followed by a dynamic lyrical dance performance to Kanye’s “Ultralight Beam” in a jaw dropping moment that had guests who were turned away by the fire marshall pressing against the glass of the tent to get glimpse.

The show included a combination of ready-to-wear, swimwear and lingerie. The collection flowed through an array of color palettes inspired by natural elements juxtaposed with corsets and flowy lacy pieces. The brand’s signature machine washable lace was delicately layered with tiered ruffles and lingerie pieces that celebrated a woman’s individuality. Stand out swimwear pieces included a suspender clad high-waisted corset bikini and an elevated animal print, ultra high-cut one-piece inspired by birds of a feather. The third theme of the collection centered around a beautiful print featuring Chinese characters the translate into Hot-As-Hell aptly named HAH chinous.

For the second season, the children’s collection and the adorable child models stole the show. The designer’s own daughters walked the runway in swimwear paired effortlessly with pint sized versions of their of 1 of HAH-kind up-cycled bombers jackets that have become a sought after item among celebrities and influencers.

HAH’s 2018 collection was inspired by the origins of natural beauty – mother earth. The collection, Paradis Trouvé | Paradise Found, is symbolic of the brand’s roots in natural, ethical product for women. The brand famously attracts models that are at the forefront of trend-setting and cool confidence including Sam Blacky, X-men star and model Omahry Mota and famous You-Tuber, Erica Costell.





Through eco-friendly design and manufacture HAH proves it’s never too late to #startsomewhere and beautiful fashion can be ethical fashion. The brand focuses on using eco-friendly EFL swim fabric and an upcycling program, in addition to green manufacturing practices, in particular digital printing of prints.

Notable attendees included Allen Crabbe (NBA player), Ashley Nicole (WAGS Miami), Darnelle Nicole (WAGS Miami), Darnell Dockett (retired NFL player), Phillip Wheeler (NFL player), Barbie Blank (WAGS LA), Samantha Hoopes (Sports Illustrated Model), Chantel Jeffries (Actress/Influnecer) and Yes Julz (Influnecer).











