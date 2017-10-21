0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

LA based denim brand Hudson, joined by Kaia Gerber, John Targon of Baja East, TOKiMONSTA, Ruby Aldridge, Lord Fascinator, Nick Hadad, and Hudson Founder, Peter Kim.

Kaia Gerber and Hudson Jeans hosted a party to celebrate the AW17 campaign and preview of the SP18 collection. Party goers gathered at a massive art gallery inspired studio, outfitted with giant prints of the AW17 campaign, shot by legendary photographer, Patrick Demarchelier. The upcoming SP18 collection is inspired by the fragility of Chinoiserie prints and Floral motifs, contrasted with harder more Rock ‘n Roll studded embellishments, the upcoming Hudson x Baja East capsule collection also on display for party goers to view. Guests enjoyed sounds by world renowned DJ TOKiMONSTA, as well as Ruby Aldridge, Lord Fascinator, Chloe Caillet, Elle Dee and Nick Hadad kept the crowd pumped as the played their sets while guests sipped specialty Casamigos Tequila cocktails.











