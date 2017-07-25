Indah debuted its MAGIC CARPET RIDE collection at SWIMMIAMI at the Vintro Tent on Sunday, July 23, 2017 to a jam packed crowd of leading editors, buyers and celebrity influencers who are die-hard fans of the line including Helen Owen, Alyssa Lynch, Caroline Einhoff, Bridget Baul, Kaitlynn Carter, Whitney Fransway, Madison Louch, Vale Gente, and more.

The MAGIC CARPET RIDE collection was simultaneously live-streamed on the company’s website in order to promote the brand’s first foray into the “see now-buy now” movement as 12 of the boho-chic pieces pieces became available for purchase the moment they were shown live on the models!

In this spirit of Indonesian beauty, Indah featured the sexy defining bohemian flair meets vintage Vogue aesthetic that they are known for, while introducing new, color patterns and prints. “This collection will allow you to find yourself in Ibiza in 1977 with a flower in your hair and a cocktail in your hand,” explained DeSantis. Forever a free spirit, DeSantis’ designs feature exotic influences from both her home in Bali as well as inspiration from her travels around the world.

About Indah Clothing:

Indah is a dream factory. Some days it is a sacred space and others it is a dance floor. Indah is remarkably known for their daring, sexy swimwear, and bohemian luxe ready-to-wear collections. Indah is made by hand and created with love and designed by Libby DeSantis. Indah was made to create beauty and innovation in the art of simplicity. Everything produced by Indah is done in house – and everyone in our house is treated with respect and paid fairly for their efforts. Indah is a platform for change, building their very own eco friendly Batik factory that is already setting a new standard on the Island. Indah is also committed to giving back; each collection is tied to a charity by one of its beautiful handmade prints.





For more information about Indah Clothing, please visit For more information about Indah Clothing, please visit http://indahclothing.com



