Indie Designers Showcase Spring/Summer 2017 Collections

The Nolcha Shows at New York Fashion Week just wrapped the Spring/Summer 2017 season at Artbeam Studios, featuring 13 runway shows.

The day kicked off with the “Ones To Watch” show at 11am spotlighting emerging brands including Jody Bell (UK), Olivia B (Cayman Islands), New York School of Design, Just in Case (China), Alice Yim and Minan Wong. All were showing for the first time at the Nolcha Shows except for returning designers Alice Yim and “Made in NYC” brand Minan Wong.

The 2pm solo show featured buzzed-about Chinese brand LU YANG by YANG LU, who strikes a perfect balance between wearability and minimalism, function and comfort using architectural silhouettes with geometric prints.

The 5pm main show featured newcomer Samantha Leibowitz, and returning brands ACID NYC and Rohitava Banerjee. Leibowitz presented her collection of edgy women’s ready-to-wear, while ACID NYC showed a color mix of men’s and women’s looks inspired by the sea—both are sustainable “Made in NYC” brands. For Banerjee, a Parsons student, this was the anticipated follow-up show to his debut show in February where he was dubbed "the next Alexander McQueen" (Sourcing Journal) and “a 19-year-old wunderkind” (NY Post).

The 8pm evening show closed with the China Moment collective, including NIKISTAVIA (customizable haute couture), Syu Syu Han (high-end women’s ready-to-wear), and Cashmere Song (a collection of cream colored eco, raw cashmere from head to toe).

Celebrities who came out to support independent fashion design included: Mischa Barton (“The OC”), Jessica Lowndes (“90210”), Teyana Taylor (singer and star of Kanye West’s new video “FADE”, who wore Nolcha designer Syu Syu Han) with boyfriend Iman Shumpert (Cleveland Cavaliers and co-star in Kanye West’s new video), Fatima Ptacek (Teen Star of “Dora The Explorer” who wore LU YANG to the show), Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill,” “Walk The Line”), Olivia Caridi (“The Bachelor” and host of “Distractify” who wore LU YANG to the show), Derek Warburton (Celebrity Stylist), Lauren Rae Levy (Celebrity Stylist), Elliott Sailors (Model), Asaf Goren (“So You Think You Can Dance” who also walked in the ACID NYC show), Gianna Ferazi (Nickelodeon star) and Miss New York. America’s Next Top Model stars Mame Adjei and Hadassah Richardson walked in the shows.

Official Sponsors of the Nolcha Shows included Citi Bank, UPS, NeoGrid for Fashion, Red Cherry Lashes X Valley of the Dolls, BluePrint, and J.R. Ewing Bourbon.