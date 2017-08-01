0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

To find inspiration for the Chanel Fall 2017 Makeup Collection, Lucia Pica – Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer – embarked on a Californian road trip.

“I wanted to make my own mood board; to be inspired by what is happening in the moment,” said Pica. She captured fleeting, photographic moments to find fresh nuances for color and visual textures that could inform the Fall Collection.

Her idea was to experience afresh the lights and colors of the outside world. From the dawn mists and sundappled coastline to the City Lights and gritty noir of downtown LA, Lucia Pica embraced the serendipitous creative possibilities afforded when the journey becomes the destination.

“You can be inspired by a photograph that already exists, but creating your own inspiration gives another dimension to the process – it gets much more exciting…”, said Lucia Pica.

The centrepiece of the collection, the PALETTE ESSENTIELLE takes the idea of effortlessness in beauty and redefines it for modern women. Available in three shades Beige Clair, Beige Médium, Beige Intense, each palette offers a 3-in-1 of new products which come together in one sleek, handbag-friendly compact.

And two OMBRE PREMIERE crème mono eyeshadows Urban and MEMORY are each a shorthand for elegant eye make-up, like Urban, a deep petrol blue that seems to exemplify the very essence of a road trip.

Lucia Pica’s desire for this Fall collection was that ”bright pop colors” for lips would include a spectrum that runs from nude beige through effervescent corals to burnished reds, but there is duality here too, as colors come in a variety of exquisite textures.

For nails, LE VERNIS HORIZON Line captures the pale, soft greenish grey of the sea on a cloudy day with almost watercolor perfection.

The collection will be available as of August 4th at all Chanel Beauty Counters.