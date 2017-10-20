0 SHARES 37 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Art Basel

Russian avant-garde. Known for its museum quality and uniquely curated exhibitions, Galerie Gmurzynska has hosted over 150 shows in its various premises and published over 100 art historical catalogues and catalogue raisonné in close collaboration with experts worldwide.

Jean Pigozzi, The Undisputed King of the Celebrity Selfie

Glamorous gallerist Isabelle Bscher will be orchestrating her family’s booth at Miami’s Art Basel from (the private day starts December 6th) December 7th to 10th, where she will also host a party for artists and collectors during the fair on December 6th with the photographer Jean Pigozzi. Bscher is planning something special at her Galerie Gmurzynska saying “We always try to surprise people, to do something different, something interesting.” This year Galerie Gmurzynska will present Jean Pigozzi’s new dog series, Charles and Saatchi, at Art Basel. This is the second show that Isabelle has done with Pigozzi and they are set to publish a book about the series together with Damiani and a text written by Charles Saatchi. The new photo exhibition dedicated to the pups will be complemented by master works from Yves Klein, Roberto Matta, Robert Indiana and Joan Miro. Highlighted works at the booth include Yves Klein IKB 240 from 1995, Fernand Leger’s Composition à la feuille from 1931 and Miro’s Femme aux 3 cheveux, constellation from 1976. Isabelle always melds modern works with new ones at Basel to create a more dynamic booth.

Woman-owned art world powerhouse

Bscher, an art historian with a master’s degree from Sotheby’s, is the third generation to run the gallery, taking over from her mother and her grandmother, who founded it in 1965. The family built it into an art world powerhouse, representing Picasso, Donald Judd, Robert Indiana and James Turrell, as well as architects Zaha Hadid and Richard Meier, actor/painter Sylvester Stallone, and designer/photographer Karl Lagerfeld.

Art Expo Chicago

Isabelle showed the work of her friend Christo at the Galerie Gmurzynska booth during the recent EXPO Chicago art fair where she also presented rare pieces by Joan Miró and Fernand Léger. These artists were each selected because they each have a strong connection to the Windy City. Miró had to struggle to find the funding to erect his now-iconic sculpture, “Miró’s Chicago” in the Loop back in 1981. A 1931 Léger piece that Bscher showed is significant because that year marked the artist’s first trip to America, including Chicago. “And Christo famously wrapped Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art in 1969.

A sensory experience

Antonio Monfreda, who has created exhibitions for Valentino and Fendi, and was creative consultant for the Metropolitan Museum’s AngloMania exhibit, designed Galerie Gmurzynska’s Chicago booth. “He thinks looking at art is something very intimate, so he wanted to create something that involves all senses,” says Bscher. He created curtains using special fabrics, with custom scents from Santa Maria Novella for a fully sensory experience with the master works.

Future exhibitions

Upcoming at the gallery’s four locations in Switzerland are exhibits on Alexander Rodchenko and Roberto Matta, and one on photographer Wayne Maser. gmurzynska.com​