On March 6, 2017 at 350 Hudson Street Jacques Torres unveiled the Museum of Chocolate, where Champagne Taittinger, one of the last family-owned and operated grand marque Champagne houses in the world, toasted the event. All night, guests enjoyed a tour of the museum, accompanied by an array of culinary and chocolate delights, along with Champagne Taittinger’s acclaimed Brut La Française and Prestige Rosé. Champagne Taittinger’s Ambassador and renowned sommelier Chantelle Pabros, attended and toasted Jacques Torres with a six-level Champagne tower in celebration of the event. Many top chefs in the culinary community stopped by including Carla Hall, and Alain Sailhac.
ABOUT CHAMPAGNE TAITTINGER
