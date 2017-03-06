ABOUT CHAMPAGNE TAITTINGER

Champagne Taittinger is one of the last remaining major marque Champagne Houses, both owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. Champagne Taittinger is the second largest vineyard or domaine owner in the region giving them ultimate control of quality from vine to bottle. The Champagnes are Chardonnay dominant, which gives them their signature elegance, delicacy and finesse. Champagne Taittinger is widely distributed around the world in 140 countries. To learn more about Champagne Taittinger visit: http://www.taittinger.com/.​​