ABOUT JEREMY SCOTT

Jeremy Scott is an American fashion designer based in Los Angeles. He is the creative director of the fashion house Moschino and the sole owner of his namesake label.[1] Since launching his brand in Paris in 1997, Scott has built a reputation as “pop culture’s most irreverent designer,” “fashion’s equivalent of Andy Warhol,” and “fashion’s last rebel.”

Known for his designs of clothes, accessories and footwear for Adidas and Moschino, Scott has consistently worked with various celebrities such as Katy Perry, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, CL, M.I.A., Rita Ora and Grimes.

As an early proponent of blending high fashion with street style, he creates designs often incorporating pop-culture icons, such as McDonald’s, Barbie or Looney Tunes.