KYLIE JENNER, SOFIA RICHIE, ASHLEY BENSON, BARBARA PALVIN & DEBBY HARRY ATTEND THE JEREMY SCOTT 2017 FALL WINTER RUNWAY SHOW AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
New York City, NY: February 10, 2017.
Kylie Jenner attends the Jeremy Scott 2017 Fall Winter Runway Show at New York Fashion Week wearing a custom chain mail fringe crop top with matching skirt by Jeremy Scott. Sofia Richie attends the Jeremy Scott 2017 Fall Winter Runway Show at New York Fashion Week wearing a black crop top, black pants, and an army green jacket with floral patchwork by Jeremy Scott
Ashley Benson attends the Jeremy Scott 2017 Fall Winter Runway Show at New York Fashion Week wearing a graphic swimsuit, red leather skirt, and black moto jacket by Jeremy Scott.
Barbara Palvin attends the Jeremy Scott 2017 Fall Winter Runway Show at New York Fashion Week wearing a white printed dress by Jeremy Scott.
ABOUT JEREMY SCOTT
Jeremy Scott is an American fashion designer based in Los Angeles. He is the creative director of the fashion house Moschino and the sole owner of his namesake label.[1] Since launching his brand in Paris in 1997, Scott has built a reputation as “pop culture’s most irreverent designer,” “fashion’s equivalent of Andy Warhol,” and “fashion’s last rebel.”
Known for his designs of clothes, accessories and footwear for Adidas and Moschino, Scott has consistently worked with various celebrities such as Katy Perry, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, CL, M.I.A., Rita Ora and Grimes.
As an early proponent of blending high fashion with street style, he creates designs often incorporating pop-culture icons, such as McDonald’s, Barbie or Looney Tunes.