0 SHARES 64 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

On Saturday, August 5th, Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Company, along with stylists and designers of The GREAT., Emily Current & Meritt Elliott, celebrated the launch of their upcoming limited edition diaper collection for The Honest Company, The GREAT Adventure, at a private residence in East Hampton, benefitting Baby2Baby.

Guests including Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer, Rachel Zoe with sons, Skyler and Kaius, Molly Sims and children, Brooks, Scarlett, and Grey, were treated to family-friendly entertainment, including live music, crafts, and an on-site pledge to charity partner, Baby2Baby, which resulted in thousands of diapers donated by The Honest Company to low-income children in need. Other notable mamas who joined The Honest Company for a fun-filled afternoon included Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Dylan Lauren with children Cooper Blue and Kingsley Rainbow, alice + olivia’s Stacey Bendet with daughters Eloise and Scarlet, designer Rebecca Minkoff with daughter Bowie Lou, co-Founder of Maisonette, Sylvana Ward Durrett with children Gracie and Henry.

The GREAT Adventure collection puts a fashionable spin on an everyday family necessity. The limited edition collaboration features on-trend, autumnal-inspired prints including “The Camper Plaid”, “The Sweet Scout”, “The Great Adventure” and “The Bandana” – giving families the perfect options for their little ones to express their style, while being prepared for life’s honest moments. Loved by parents and little ones alike, the diapers are created with an ultra-soft plant-based (PLA) inner & outer layer is gentle against skin on baby’s bottoms. The collection launches in-stores and online at Honest.com for subscribers on August 21st (non-subscribers can shop the collection online on August 28th) and will retail for $13.95.