JMS Collective

Over thirty years ago our team began by designing and building single family homes on Long Island. Since then, we have completed multiple residential communities in both Suffolk County and the Hudson Valley. Some of our early customers even followed us upstate over a decade ago.

We recognize the uniqueness of our surroundings; the Hudson Valley is blessed with many lovely buildings and we are committed to doing tasteful renovations of the historic properties that we choose. We believe our tenants can have “the best of both worlds”—a completely new apartment with up-to-date features within an architecturally significant building.

We believe your rental home should be built with the same care, quality and attention to detail that has been the hallmark of our private homes throughout our history.

The JMS family of companies has the management skills necessary to be responsive to your needs. Unlike some rental apartment specialists, we do not use outside investors—we own these buildings and will for the long term. That’s good for you and good for us.

Areas We Serve:

Westchester County, NY

Albany County, NY

Ulster County, NY

Greene County, NY

Columbia County, NY

Suffolk and Nassau County, NY

Southern Florida

For more information visit: www.jmscollective.com