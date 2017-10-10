0 SHARES 12 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Pauline Reyniak, Joanna Fisher, Meryl Rosofsky, Stuart Coleman Pauline Reynak, Christoper Wheeldon, Joanna Fisher, Tim Stickney Patrick Schwarz, Emily Reifel, Blair Hartley Patrick Schwarz, Emily Reifel, Blair Hartley Karl Yeh, Emily Reifel, Patrick Schwarz, Joanna Fisher, David Michalek Kara Barnett, Judith Hoffman, Christopher Wheeldon, Joanna Fisher Kara Barnett, Emily Reifel Juan-Pablo Valdes, Menno Plukker Joshua Beamish, Vania Doutel Vaz Joshua Beamish, Vania Doutel Vaz, Francisco Graciano Joanna Fisher, Joshua Beamish, Christopher Wheeldon Joanna Fisher, Fred Doner, Wilson Madden, Deirdre Featherstone Jerry Croghan, Andrew Wallace Jane Cracovaner, Sara Danielson Iffie Okoronkwo, Tracey Nixon Fred Doner, Jennifer Danner, Wilson Madden, Deirdre Featherstone Edward Leung, Belinda McGuire Dove Barnett, Judith Hoffman Diana DiMenna, Montana Roesch, David Michalek, Diana DiMenna, Joshua Beamish, Wendy Whelan, Montana Roesch David Norsworthy, Dominic Santia, Belinda McGuire Catherine Hurlin, Joanna Fisher, Pamela Salvatore, Betsey McBride Brian Fisher, Roger Kluge, Francisco Graciano Brian Fisher, Joanna Fisher Stuart Coleman, Joanna Fisher, Lloyd Knight, Joshua Beamish, David Norsworthy, Dominic Santia Stuart Coleman, Joshua Beamish, Mike Inwood, Meryl Rosofsky Tim Stickney, Stephanie Williams Vania Doutel Vaz, Francisco Graciano, Manuel Vignoulle, Jane Cracovaner Wanyue Qiao, Lloyd Knight, Wendy Wehlan, Zhongjing Fang Wilson Madden, Deirdre Featherstone, Tracey Nixon, Iffie Okoronkwo Zhongjing Fang, Joanna Fisher, Kara Barnett

Choreographer Joshua Beamish’s MOVETHECOMPANY made their first appearance at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Wednesday night with the New York premiere of a full-length piece, Saudade. This is his first major work for New York audiences since he choreographed Restless Creature for Wendy Whelan. Beamish’s great friend and supporter, Joanna Fisher, hosted an opening night soiree on the BAM Fisher Rooftop Terrace, alongside her husband Brian and with an enthusiastic host committee of Wendy Whelan, Christopher Wheeldon, Diana DiMenna, and MOVETHECOMPANY board director Roger Kluge. On opening night Beamish performed with his all-male cast who took the audience on a journey of longing and desire.

Guests included ABT’s Kara Barnett (and Dov Barnett), Zhongjing Fang, Catherine Hurlin, Betsy McBride and Stephanie Williams, The Martha Graham Company’s artistic director Janet Eilber, as well as Francisco Graciano, Judith Hoffman, Emil Kang, Deirdre and Wilson Maddon, Belinda McGuire, and Michele and Steve Pesner. They were joined by dancers, David Norsworthy, Sean Aaron Carmon (Alvin Ailey), Dominic Santia, Timothy Stickney, and Lloyd Knight (who appeared with gracious permission from the Martha Graham Dance Company) and lighting director Mike Inwood.