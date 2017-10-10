 

Choreographer Joshua Beamish’s MOVETHECOMPANY made their first appearance at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Wednesday night with the New York premiere of a full-length piece, Saudade.  This is his first major work for New York audiences since he choreographed Restless Creature for Wendy Whelan. Beamish’s great friend and supporter, Joanna Fisher, hosted an opening night soiree on the BAM Fisher Rooftop Terrace, alongside her husband Brian and with an enthusiastic host committee of Wendy Whelan, Christopher Wheeldon, Diana DiMenna, and MOVETHECOMPANY board director Roger Kluge. On opening night Beamish performed with his all-male cast who took the audience on a journey of longing and desire.

 

 

Guests included ABT’s Kara Barnett (and Dov Barnett), Zhongjing Fang, Catherine HurlinBetsy McBride and Stephanie Williams, The Martha Graham Company’s artistic director Janet Eilber, as well as Francisco Graciano, Judith Hoffman, Emil Kang, Deirdre and Wilson Maddon, Belinda McGuire, and Michele and Steve Pesner. They were joined by dancers, David Norsworthy, Sean Aaron Carmon (Alvin Ailey), Dominic Santia, Timothy Stickney, and Lloyd Knight (who appeared with gracious permission from the Martha Graham Dance Company) and lighting director Mike Inwood.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply