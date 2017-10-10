Pauline Reyniak, Joanna Fisher, Meryl Rosofsky, Stuart Coleman
Pauline Reynak, Christoper Wheeldon, Joanna Fisher, Tim Stickney
Patrick Schwarz, Emily Reifel, Blair Hartley
Patrick Schwarz, Emily Reifel, Blair Hartley
Karl Yeh, Emily Reifel, Patrick Schwarz, Joanna Fisher, David Michalek
Kara Barnett, Judith Hoffman, Christopher Wheeldon, Joanna Fisher
Kara Barnett, Emily Reifel
Juan-Pablo Valdes, Menno Plukker
Joshua Beamish, Vania Doutel Vaz
Joshua Beamish, Vania Doutel Vaz, Francisco Graciano
Joanna Fisher, Joshua Beamish, Christopher Wheeldon
Joanna Fisher, Fred Doner, Wilson Madden, Deirdre Featherstone
Jerry Croghan, Andrew Wallace
Jane Cracovaner, Sara Danielson
Iffie Okoronkwo, Tracey Nixon
Fred Doner, Jennifer Danner, Wilson Madden, Deirdre Featherstone
Edward Leung, Belinda McGuire
Dove Barnett, Judith Hoffman
Diana DiMenna, Montana Roesch, David Michalek,
Diana DiMenna, Joshua Beamish, Wendy Whelan, Montana Roesch
David Norsworthy, Dominic Santia, Belinda McGuire
Catherine Hurlin, Joanna Fisher, Pamela Salvatore, Betsey McBride
Brian Fisher, Roger Kluge, Francisco Graciano
Brian Fisher, Joanna Fisher
Stuart Coleman, Joanna Fisher, Lloyd Knight, Joshua Beamish, David Norsworthy, Dominic Santia
Stuart Coleman, Joshua Beamish, Mike Inwood, Meryl Rosofsky
Tim Stickney, Stephanie Williams
Vania Doutel Vaz, Francisco Graciano, Manuel Vignoulle, Jane Cracovaner
Wanyue Qiao, Lloyd Knight, Wendy Wehlan, Zhongjing Fang
Wilson Madden, Deirdre Featherstone, Tracey Nixon, Iffie Okoronkwo
Zhongjing Fang, Joanna Fisher, Kara Barnett
Choreographer Joshua Beamish’s MOVETHECOMPANY made their first appearance at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Wednesday night with the New York premiere of a full-length piece, Saudade. This is his first major work for New York audiences since he choreographed Restless Creature for Wendy Whelan. Beamish’s great friend and supporter, Joanna Fisher, hosted an opening night soiree on the BAM Fisher Rooftop Terrace, alongside her husband Brian and with an enthusiastic host committee of Wendy Whelan, Christopher Wheeldon, Diana DiMenna, and MOVETHECOMPANY board director Roger Kluge. On opening night Beamish performed with his all-male cast who took the audience on a journey of longing and desire.
Guests included ABT’s Kara Barnett (and Dov Barnett), Zhongjing Fang, Catherine Hurlin, Betsy McBride and Stephanie Williams, The Martha Graham Company’s artistic director Janet Eilber, as well as Francisco Graciano, Judith Hoffman, Emil Kang, Deirdre and Wilson Maddon, Belinda McGuire, and Michele and Steve Pesner. They were joined by dancers, David Norsworthy, Sean Aaron Carmon (Alvin Ailey), Dominic Santia, Timothy Stickney, and Lloyd Knight (who appeared with gracious permission from the Martha Graham Dance Company) and lighting director Mike Inwood.