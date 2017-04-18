Resident Magazine’s Associate Publisher Melissa Kassis had the pleasure of attending TV and Radio Host Rita Cosby’s interview with Julian Lennon on Friday April 14th about his life, his father, The Beatles and his new book “Touch the Earth”… in the new state of the art performance space, Stage 17, at WABC Radio Studios! WABC’s Stage 17 is located at 2 Penn Plaza at Madison Square Garden. Lennon also took questions from the intimate audience and one from Melissa Kassis who asked about his life with his mother in his early years and how she made in impact on his life moving forward. Afterwards he was ever so gracious to take Photos with all who attended