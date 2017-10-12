0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Rejuvenate your skin’s youthful glow with Jurlique’s new Herbal Recovery Advanced Day Cream.

The powerful day moisturizer to our award winning herbal recovery range, enriched with Japanese Cedar Bud extract and 18 active botanicals to target the appearance of those first signs of ageing; including fine lines, dull skin and dryness whilst leaving your skin feeling smooth and youthfully radiant.

The skin ageing process starts as early as your 20s. This is when the body’s production of two naturally occurring proteins, collagen and elastin, begins to slow down. These proteins are responsible for maintaining the skin’s radiant, youthful appearance.

Jurlique’s Herbal Recovery Advanced Day Cream is specifically designed to protect your skin from the first signs of ageing. Every ingredient in this exclusive blend of 18 pure botanicals delivers its own unique benefits to your skin. Together, they work in synergy to give you results that can’t be provided by any one ingredient alone.

The lead ingredient is Japanese Cedar Bud Extract – which holds all the vitamins and minerals that allow the trees to regenerate, which is why this extract is so rich in the nutrients and antioxidant properties– helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The end result is a luxurious day cream that targets the appearance of the first signs of ageing, leaving you with smooth and revitalised skin that visibly glows.

Jurlique’s NEW Herbal Recovery Advanced Day Cream (1.7 oz) will arrive on September 5th to Jurlique.com and select spas and will retail at $53.

Check out some holiday gift ideas below.

Nourishing Hand Ritual, $33

Treat their precious hands to our complete hand care ritual.

ROSE HAND CREAM 30ML

NAIL OIL 10ml

EXFOLIATING HAND TREATMENT 30ML

Signature Rose Duo, $33

Our two Rose bestsellers in one gorgeous gift.

ROSE HAND CREAM 40ML

ROSEWATER BALANCING MIST 50ML

Iconic Skin Perfectors, $79

Indulge someone special with our bestselling skin care icons.

ROSEWATER BALANCING MIST 30ML

HERBAL RECOVERY ADVANCED SERUM 30ML

ACTIVATING WATER ESSENCE 10ML

ROSE HAND CREAM 30ML

Lavender Mini Treats, $26

A little Lavender luxury for someone you love.

LAVENDER HAND CREAM 40ML

LAVENDER HYDRATING MIST 30ML

Face Rescue Mini Treats, $24

Leave them looking radiant with this replenishing trio.

MOISTURE REPLENESHING DAY CRM 15ML

MOISTURE REPLENESHING MASK 15ML

ACTIVATING WATER ESSENCE 10ML

Limited edition sweet violet and grapefruit mist

Enriched with botanical extracts and natural humectants to moisturise the skin, including; Aloe Vera gel to hydrate and soften and soothe the skin. It also contains a special blend of Botanical extracts of Chamomile Flower, Daisy, Licorice Root, Marshmallow Root, Rose Flower, Calendula Flower, Black Elder, Pansy and Sweet Violet, Echinacea Flower.