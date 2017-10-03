0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The organizers of the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House—the debut Show House from the esteemed Kips Bay Decorator Show House program in New York City—have announced the designer participants. The Show House will run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 19, with the Opening Night Preview Party on Nov. 24.

Participating designers include: Amanda Lindroth, Amanda Lindroth Interior Design; Christopher Drake and Will Steele, Bierly-Drake Associates; Christopher Maya, Christopher Maya Inc. ; Caroline Rafferty, Caroline Rafferty Interiors; Ellen Kavanaugh, Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors; Fernando Wong, Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design; Jennifer Mabley and Austin Handler, Mabley Handler Interior Design; Lisa Erdmann, Lisa Erdmann & Associates; Mary Foley and Michael Cox, foley&cox; Matthew Quinn, Matthew Quinn- Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio; Robert Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design; Roric Tobin, Bradfield & Tobin; Sara McCann, Jenna Conte, and Ashley Warren, McCann Design Group; Stephen Mooney, Stephen Mooney Interiors; Susan Zises Green, Susan Zises Green Inc. ; Tom Konopiots and Michael Stornello, Vincere Ltd.

“The caliber of this group is truly remarkable—each designer has such an impressive portfolio of work and unique design point-of-view,” said celebrated designer and Honorary Show House Chair, Bunny Williams. “We are looking forward to how these industry leaders dial up the design of each space with beautiful trends, new ideas, and clever solutions.”

Villa Belmonte, a two-story 1920’s Mediterranean-style home with longstanding connections to Palm Beach will serve as the backdrop for the highly anticipated design event. The designers will each decorate individual rooms before the home is exhibited to the public.

Since 1973, the New York event has grown into a must-see attraction, sparking interior design trends throughout the world and raising more than $22 million for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. In its inaugural year in Florida, The Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House will benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, which offer innovative after-school and enrichment programs for youth, ages 6 through 18, in their respective areas.

“Each year in New York, the Kips Bay Show House brings the design community together to raise critical funds for educational and developmental programs throughout New York City,” said James Druckman, President and CEO of the New York Design Center, and President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “The Palm Beach location provides an exciting new landscape for the Show House and a wonderful opportunity to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. We are pleased to introduce South Florida to the Kips Bay experience.”

Sponsors include Benjamin Moore; Kohler Co.; Middelby Residential, Viking and La Cornue Products; The Rug Company; Cambria; Hearst Design Group; The Royal Poinciana Plaza; and Blackman Plumbing Supply Inc.

In addition to Bunny Williams as the Honorary Show House Chair, the Design Chairs are Ellie Cullman and Pauline Pitt. The Honorary Preview Party Chairs are Dick and Ginny Simmons, and the Preview Party Chairs are Wally and Betsy Turner. Junior Preview Party Chairs are Nick and Caroline Rafferty.

A pre-renovation celebration was held on April 12, 2017 during which several members of the Palm Beach interior design community supported the kick-off to the project. Architectural Digest and Benjamin Moore sponsored the evening.