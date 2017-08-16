0 SHARES 32 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

French Fashion brand, The Kooples, unveils the “After The Show” collection, setting the tone for a new look, a refined aesthetic that blends with the unique spirit of this Parisian Fashion House. This season’s wardrobe is a tribute to the legendary parties of the 60s and 70s and emphasises looks with jewels by Harpo, worthy of a ringside seat at a backstage party after the show.

The women’s collection provides a take on a retro psychedelic spirit combined with a feminine romantic feel. Delicate English rose florals mixed with baroque patterns in fluid fabrics influenced by the opulent style from the rocker wives such as Marianne Faithful and Bianca Jagger.

The men’s collection takes us on a musical journey through the 60s and 70s, against a soundtrack of Founder and Creative Director of Menswear Alexandre Elicha’s favorite influences and artists. The Kooples are offering pieces with the sexy spirit of rock ‘n’ roll that comes together like a musical composition, resonating in turn with a fusion of The Rolling Stones, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix and Johnny Cash.

About The Kooples

Founded by brothers Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha in 2008, The Kooples is a ready to wear fashion brand, designed in Paris, for women and men. Best known for its concept of creating complimentary men’s and women’s collections, The Kooples’ style is inspired by iconic couples such as Marianne Faithfull & Mick Jagger, Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg and Patti Smith & Robert Mapplethorpe. The Kooples’ philosophy is to reinterpret the art of English tailoring through modern silhouettes and luxurious fabrics. Headquartered in Paris, The Kooples operates 358 points of sale globally and is sold at prestigious distribution locations in over 20 countries. In the U.S., The Kooples has five freestanding stores in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as partnerships with notable department and specialty stores. Visit www.thekooples.com/us for more information.