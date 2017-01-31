By Hillary Latos.

Since opening its doors nearly 55 years ago La Grenouille has been synonymous as a Haute French hotspot set in a resplendent midtown townhouse bedecked with extravagant floral displays. Over the last half century this iconic New York restaurant has remained a grand bastion of that rarefied world of New York’s upper echelon of society as if it were ripped from the pages of Tom Wolfe’s Bonfire of the Vanities. Over the decades what has kept this loyal following is the larger than life atmosphere along with the cordial gestures from the gracious host, Philippe Masson who personally greets everyone as if they were his personal dinner guests. On any given night you will see a bevy of boldfaced names in the dining room, from moguls to royalty, A list celebrities to renowned fashion designers- a veritable who’s who from the international jet set as well as New York’s one percenters. As one of the last grande dames of French cuisine left from the 60s, this iconic hotspot has withstood the test of time and is known as much for its food as it is for its clientele and glamorous celeb heavy scene.

Established in 1962, La Grenouille has remained in the Masson family and is currently run by the original proprietor’s son, Philippe Masson. This charming bi level townhouse on 52 between Madison and Fifth serves a prix fixe lunch for $59 and a formal three course prix fixe dinner for $172. Masson draws on his French upbringing often recreating his family’s signature recipes from Southwestern France with a seasonally changing menu. To truly indulge in the rich textures of Haute French cuisine try the chilled foie gras with vanilla pear chutney and Sauternes wine gelee or the oysters gratineed with champagne sabayon. Other signature starters with an international flair include the tuna tataki with salmon, sake and shiso leaf tempura and lobster ravioli with beurre blanc. For main courses suited for a cold winter night try the rich oxtail Bourgogne, crispy duck with glazed oranges, grilled wagyu with truffle sauce, or the signature frogs legs sautéed in butter and garlic. Just like watching a theatrical performance the final act is what you’ve been waiting for. Considered to serve the best soufflés in the city, choose from rich exotic flavors such as Crown bourbon maple syrup, passion fruit, or Pear William. There are also lighter options to end the divine meal like the cherries crepe flambe, iced grapefruit granite with vodka or decadent options such as the hot chocolate torte with espresso sauce or layered caramelized feuilletage with white chocolate mousse.

As La Grenouille is considered to be one of New York’s finest restaurants, dining here is an experience that will be long cherished after the meal is finished.

3 east 52 St, NYC | 212 752 0652 | La-Grenouille.com