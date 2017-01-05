39 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

By Melissa Curtin

The Los Angeles food scene will help you keep smiling through 2017 with restaurateurs and chefs always creating new dishes and original spaces, from private artsy intimate gatherings, to 1920’s glam supper clubs popping up in random locations. Enjoy Mexican street food with a California-style twist, or feel like you’ve stepped into a new city or another era thanks to the design style and aura fabricated from new venues in West Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles. Come discover these memorable food experiences that make LA the greatest city in the world!

INTRO Art Gallery and Chef’s Table

LA finally gets its Michelin star with an exclusive twelve-course foodie experience. INTRO combines a sensory art, music, and a chef inspired tasting menu in a nondescript North Hollywood location, where you can mingle with like-minded guests over a sensational candle lit dinner paired with wines created by Michelin star chef Paul Shoemaker. When you experience INTRO, you will enjoy foodie firsts, like edible dainty aperitif cocktails, a dissolvable ‘dime bag’ filled with a foie gras blend, and a taffy sour burst palette cleanser called the Gold Mine. More memorable bites included fresh caught scallops, butter poached lobster, and bone marrow truffle ravioli. While food and art conversations intertwine, your memories of this carefully curated meal sealed with love and passion will linger on. Offered every Friday and Saturday night, bubbles start at 7:30 pm and the first course is served promptly at 8:00 pm. The menu changes seasonally and often. $125 per person.

Delilah

Hollywood’s hottest new celeb fueled 1920’s glam lounge supper club offers incredible American comfort food and late night bottle service. Cozy up to the fire, ogle at the half naked dancing vintage burlesque girls and feel like you’ve stepped back in time as the design of sexy Lady Delilah creates a feeling of a long gone era with live music and jazz. Sip the Spicy Siena with El Silencio Mezcal, the Loca Loni with fiery banana infused tequila with a flamed cinnamon stick, or the Pink Pussycat with a whole rose in your perfumed drink. Don’t miss the Deviled Eggs with avocado mousse, Tuna Tartare, Greek Style Iceberg Wedge, and Filet Mignon with garlic mashed potatoes and crispy brussels sprout chips. Save room for the Carrot Soufflé (more like sweet potato dessert) with corn flakes taken from the old Chasen’s menu. Don your faux fur, sequin dress, and sparkle for a night on the town you won’t forget. Make sure to arrive early if you plan to get in, or secure a reservation beforehand. No cameras allowed. You never know who may show up.

Let Petit Paris

Step into Paris in downtown LA at the luxurious French brasserie in the historic El Dorado building. From Cannes-based restaurateurs David and Fanny Rolland, the classically elegant space boasts a swanky lounge, expansive mezzanine and private events spaces. The upscale menu includes French classics, like French Onion Soup, Croque Madame, and Salade “Le Petit Paris” with frisee, potatoes, bacon, poached egg, and smoked duck breast. For a unique memorable dish, the truffle pasta comes with a giant cheese wheel to your table where the melted parmesan is scraped from the wheel as your pasta is infused and flambeed with Cognac before your eyes, finalized with shaved truffles. The dish has become so popular at dinner; it is now offered for lunch and brunch. The dessert selection is like stepping into a prized Patisserie. Expect jazz on Wednesdays and the second Thursday of every month during Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk, as well as a French DJ nightly, and bottomless mimosa brunch on the weekends. Le Petit Paris is the official restaurant partner for Amelie, now playing at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles until January 15, 2017. A three-course Amelie-inspired menu is available to ticket holders for $49.

Cocina Condesa

This rustic Mexican restaurant and bar on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City successfully serves California-style Mexican eats with a unique twist. Some dishes have a modern Mexican spin such as the Mexican Kale Salad, the Cauliflower Tacos, or the Ahi Tuna Tostaditos that are packed with flavor, but healthy enough to indulge. Start with a new quacamole blend, like Guacamole Fuego made with avocados, cilantro, red onion, lime, sea salt, habanera chili, and golden raisins, Guacamole Chingon with crispy chickarrones, dried apricots, and pomegranate seeds, or Guacamole Loco with spiced mango, cotija cheese, lime and toasted crickets. Yes, crickets! Select from one of many stand-out tacos, such as Carnitas or Chorizo and Papas and share some “Little Cravings.” Stand out “Little Cravings” dishes include the Street Corn served on the cobb with tapatio aioli, cotija cheese, chili, and lime, Fried Sweet Plantains drizzled with honey lime sour cream and cotija cheese (almost dessert-like), and Carne Con Queso, manchego cheese oozing over shredded brisket atop tiny roasted fingerling potatoes. Enjoy their lengthy list of Mezcal.

