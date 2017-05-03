0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

By Don Winter.

If you’re planning a visit to Mexico’s vibrant and bustling capital, Mexico City, consider a drive just 45 minutes south to the city of Cuernavaca, also known as the “City of Eternal Spring,” where you’ll find warm hospitality and a laid-back, relaxing vibe. Cuernavaca, the capital city in the state of Morelos, Mexico is a well-known vacation spot for Mexican nationals due to its year-round temperate climate, but many Americans are finding their way to this oasis just outside of Mexico City as well. Founded seven centuries ago and almost a mile high in the Sierra Madre Mountains, this ancient city is the perfect add-on after a non-stop tour through Mexico City.

Located in the center of Cuernavaca, and just a 10-minute walk from the main plaza, Las Mañanitas Hotel and Spa is a luxury property, offering 27 exclusive suites, elegantly decorated in Mexican Colonial Style, along with beautiful antiques and artworks, including paintings by José Luis Cuevas, Leonardo Nierman and Carlos Mérida. You’ll see peacocks roaming their meticulously manicured gardens, mingling with parrots and other exotic birds. Their two swimming pools and lush rolling green landscape adds to the overall beauty and serenity you’ll experience at this Relais and Chateaux hotel. There are eight garden suites that have direct access to the swimming poll with terraces overlooking the gardens. The Mañanitas Suite is a large suite with a spacious living room and fireplace, and a covered terrace overlooking the main garden. It offers two bedrooms, each with king size bed, bathroom with tub and closet.



When it’s time to really relax, head over to their Orlane Spa Paris by Las Mañanitas, complete with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, and a beautiful swimming pool surrounded by gorgeous palm trees. The spa offers a wide selection of body and skin treatments, although we highly recommend their a 2 ½-hour message therapy session where you’ll first enjoy a water circuit consisting of plunge pools, steam and sauna rooms, followed by a relaxing massage, and finishing off with a facial; this is truly an indulgent experience.

Their restaurant serves traditional Mexican and international dishes (don’t miss the ceviche) in a beautiful garden setting along with impeccable service.

If you ever decide to venture off property, book an excursion on the Aztec trail with visits to the Palace of Cortés and the ruined cities of Xochicalco and Taxco, famous for its silversmiths. Visit Cuernavaca’s cathedral, which stands in a large high-walled compound. The cathedral was built in a grand, fortress-like style in an effort to impress, intimidate and defend against the natives.

Las Mañanitas Hotel is truly a tranquil and luxurious getaway and is highly recommended during your next trip to Mexico.

lasmananitas.com.mx

