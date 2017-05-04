“We take action, stand together, and never give up,” said Gelber. “We bring the meaning of community to a whole new level by pushing ourselves to break new ground, shatter perceived limits, and achieve the seemingly impossible. It takes a team to run 200 miles, to trek the Grand Canyon … and of course to support our friends and family who live with cancer every day.”

Laugh for Life was founded by three sisters – Sue Korn, Cindi Stern, and the late Carol Goldschein – to support the MMRF mission and to celebrate life through laughter. It has since raised more than $6 million to support transformative cancer research. The MMRF 2017 Laugh co-chairs were Sherri Lippman and Alison Slap Tress.

Catherine Sloane, a multiple myeloma patient since 2013, delivered remarks. She and her family (her mother is co-chair Alison Tress) have been committed to this event and dedicated to the MMRF since her diagnosis. This month, Catherine will be hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back up in one day to help raise awareness for the MMRF.

The MMRF Laugh for Life is a premier New York comedy event attended by more than 500 supporters including patients, family members, healthcare leaders and business executives.

Presenting Sponsor of the event was Celgene Corporation.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cell. It is the second most common blood cancer. An estimated 30,280 adults will be diagnosed this year and 12,590 people are predicted to die from the disease.

ABOUT THE MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION (MMRF)

The mission of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is to find a cure for multiple myeloma by relentlessly pursuing innovation that accelerates the development of next-generation treatments to extend the lives of patients. Founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti, a multiple myeloma patient, and her twin sister Karen Andrews as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, the MMRF is a world-recognized leader in cancer research. Together with its partners, the MMRF has created the only end-to-end solution in precision medicine and the single largest genomic dataset in all cancers. The MMRF continues to disrupt the industry today, as a pioneer and leader at the helm of new research efforts. Since its inception, the organization has raised over $330 million and directs nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs. The MMRF has received the “Best in America” Seal of Excellence from the Independent Charities of America and Charity Navigator’s 4-star rating for twelve years. The MMRF has also been recognized by Philanthropedia as one of 16 expert-identified, high-impact nonprofits in the field of cancer. To learn more, visit​www.themmrf.org