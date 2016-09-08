Jill Martin hosted a Farewell to Summer Soiree at her Southampton Home to Celebrate the Launch of the G.I.L.I. Fall Collection, designed especially for QVC presented by Chateau d'Esclans. Rosanna Scotto, Donny Deutsch, Chris Burch ,Stefani Greenfield, Meryl Poster, Laura Geller and Jennifer Miller enjoyed a sunset lawn party complete with a canoe and branded custom G.I.LI. teepee. Guests were able to preview the luxe jackets, pants and blouses all displayed in a custom built outdoor closet and even tried on shoes and accessories merchandised on various vintage trunks, armoires and mannequins. The “glamping" themed event allowed Martin to highlight her collection while treating her friends and colleagues to a memorable evening in her backyard which had been truly transitioned to a five star camp ground where here Luxe Fall line was on display.

