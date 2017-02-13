Neilson Barnard, Credit: Getty Images for Leanne Marshall Designs.

Known for stunning ethereal gowns full of fluid movement, Leanne Marshall’s Autumn Winter 2017 collection brought the packed house to its knees with jaw dropping gowns, pops of red and surprising prints. The designer kept her runway devoid of any theatrics or props, and instead let her collection act as the star of the show with intricate beading, plunging necklines and her signature flowing silks and chiffons. The runway featured elegant gowns and separates that offered a fresh twist to her signature style and a black strapless finale gown with beading and feathers that had celebs and stylists clamoring for a post-show visit backstage.

Dresses, separates, and gowns in hues of champagne, iridescent mauves, gold, and monochromatic blacks and whites rolled down the runway in a harmonious display. The rich red pieces, added pops of vibrant color perfectly complimenting the softer color palette that dominated. Gowns featured an array of interesting necklines, thigh high slits and effortless flow that created silky billows of fabric that danced down the runway.

The designer, Leanne Marshall, indicated that she drew inspiration from medieval times. The theme of the collection was resurrection, a word drawn from the fact that the designer created a majority of the collection from remnant fabrics from her New York atelier in an effort to minimize the waste and the impact the fashion industry has on the environment.

The hair and make up looks completing Leanne Marshall’s ensembles provided by Aveda were a modern take on medieval styling with low ponytails draped with gathered hair creating a “Rapunzal” effect.

Celebrity attendees included: “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks; “Jersey Shore” Alumna Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Sammi Giancola; “Orange Is The New Black” star Emma Myles; Nickelodeon’s “Bella & The Bulldogs” star Brec Bassinger; Actress Malea Rose; Reginae Carter of WE TV’s“Growing Up Hip Hop” and daughter of Lil Wayne; Miss USA, Deshuana Barber; Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere; CW “The Originals” actress, Danielle Campbell; Bravo’s “Summer House”