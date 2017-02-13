Neilson Barnard, Credit: Getty Images for Leanne Marshall Designs.
Known for stunning ethereal gowns full of fluid movement, Leanne Marshall’s Autumn Winter 2017 collection brought the packed house to its knees with jaw dropping gowns, pops of red and surprising prints. The designer kept her runway devoid of any theatrics or props, and instead let her collection act as the star of the show with intricate beading, plunging necklines and her signature flowing silks and chiffons. The runway featured elegant gowns and separates that offered a fresh twist to her signature style and a black strapless finale gown with beading and feathers that had celebs and stylists clamoring for a post-show visit backstage.
Dresses, separates, and gowns in hues of champagne, iridescent mauves, gold, and monochromatic blacks and whites rolled down the runway in a harmonious display. The rich red pieces, added pops of vibrant color perfectly complimenting the softer color palette that dominated. Gowns featured an array of interesting necklines, thigh high slits and effortless flow that created silky billows of fabric that danced down the runway.
The designer, Leanne Marshall, indicated that she drew inspiration from medieval times. The theme of the collection was resurrection, a word drawn from the fact that the designer created a majority of the collection from remnant fabrics from her New York atelier in an effort to minimize the waste and the impact the fashion industry has on the environment.
The hair and make up looks completing Leanne Marshall’s ensembles provided by Aveda were a modern take on medieval styling with low ponytails draped with gathered hair creating a “Rapunzal” effect.
Celebrity attendees included: “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks; “Jersey Shore” Alumna Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Sammi Giancola; “Orange Is The New Black” star Emma Myles; Nickelodeon’s “Bella & The Bulldogs” star Brec Bassinger; Actress Malea Rose; Reginae Carter of WE TV’s“Growing Up Hip Hop” and daughter of Lil Wayne; Miss USA, Deshuana Barber; Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere; CW “The Originals” actress, Danielle Campbell; Bravo’s “Summer House”
ABOUT LEANNE MARSHALL:
Leanne Marshall was born in Yuba City, California with fashion in her blood. By age 12, her designs were being shown to the public in the form of costumes for her ballet and dance performances. Her natural gift for sketching and design, combined with the thrill she felt at creating costumes for performance, inspired her to pursue a career as a fashion designer. She earned her degree at The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Francisco where she went on to study. In 2008, Leanne was crowned the winner of Season Five of Project Runway and she relocated to New York City where she continued to develop the popular Leanne Marshall and LM by Leanne Marshall lines with both bridal and ready-to-wear collections. Her collections have shown at New York Fashion Week and fashion weeks around the globe every year since 2008.
Leanne’s sophisticated designs are known for their light, flowing lines, feminine details and timeless elegance. Each dress is handcrafted in the USA using only the highest quality materials. Leanne Marshall is carried in over 18 boutiques internationally and online. In 2014, she released an exclusive selection of dresses with BHLDN. Her dresses and gowns have become red carpet favorites. Celebrity clientele includes Julianne Hough, Carrie Underwood, Andie MacDowell and Paula Abdul.
